Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Saudi Airlines with 297 aboard catches fire at Peshawar airport; evacuation videos go viral (WATCH)

    The flight, identified as SV792, was en route from Riyadh to Peshawar when the incident occurred. Saudi Airlines issued a statement clarifying that the aircraft experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at Peshawar International Airport.

    Saudi Airlines with 297 passengers onboard makes emergency landing after flight catches fire (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    A Saudi Airlines plane with 297 people aboard caught fire while landing at Peshawar Airport in Pakistan on Thursday (July 11), according to reports by Pakistan Observer. The incident was attributed to an issue in the landing gear. All passengers and crew members were evacuated safely, and no casualties have been reported.

    The flight, identified as SV792, was en route from Riyadh to Peshawar when the incident occurred. Saudi Airlines issued a statement clarifying that the aircraft experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at Peshawar International Airport.

    Munak canal break in Delhi: Drone footage shows Bawana residents in waist-deep flood, AAP targeted (WATCH)

    "Saudia clarifies that its aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan," the statement read.

    "The aircraft was immediately stopped and the relevant authorities were notified. All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide. The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists," it further said.

    Mumbai hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah confronted with driver; police recreate scene

    In a post on X, Global Defense Insight shared pictures showing parts of the plane visibly charred. The post detailed the swift response from the Air Traffic Controller, who promptly communicated the incident to the pilot. The Fire and Rescue Services arrived in time to extinguish the fire and prevent a major accident.

    "All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft using the inflatable slide. The flight had originated from Riyadh for Peshawar," the post added.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 3:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will kill 10 Hindus, abduct Madhuri Dixit if war breaks out against India Pakistani man's shocker (WATCH) snt

    'Will kill 10 Hindus, abduct Madhuri Dixit if war breaks out against India': Pakistani man's shocker (WATCH)

    Florida American Airlines flight with 174 passengers onboard loses tyre during takeoff, catches fire (WATCH) snt

    Florida: American Airlines flight with 174 passengers onboard loses tyre during takeoff, catches fire (WATCH)

    Modi Putin summit propels India Russia defence equipment collaboration

    Modi-Putin summit propels India-Russia defence equipment collaboration

    PM Modi discusses Ukraine, strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; check details AJR

    PM Modi discusses Ukraine, strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; check details

    Could be fugitive or alien! Philippine hospitals under scanner for offering plastic surgery to evade arrest snt

    'Could be fugitive or alien!': Philippine hospitals under scanner for offering plastic surgery to evade arrest

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah stands firm amid MUDA controversy and BJP protests

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah stands firm amid MUDA controversy and BJP protests

    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home gcw

    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home

    Want to lose weight fast? Swear to these 7 healthy habits RBA EAI

    Want to lose weight fast? Swear to these 7 healthy habits

    Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq deny favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 WC following sacking as selectors snt

    Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq deny favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 WC following sacking as selectors

    Malayali business tycoon M A Yusuff Ali acquires Gulfstream G600 private jet worth Rs 500 crore; Check details anr

    Malayali business tycoon M A Yusuff Ali acquires Gulfstream G600 private jet worth Rs 500 crore; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon