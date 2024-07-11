Saudi Airlines with 297 aboard catches fire at Peshawar airport; evacuation videos go viral (WATCH)

The flight, identified as SV792, was en route from Riyadh to Peshawar when the incident occurred. Saudi Airlines issued a statement clarifying that the aircraft experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at Peshawar International Airport.

A Saudi Airlines plane with 297 people aboard caught fire while landing at Peshawar Airport in Pakistan on Thursday (July 11), according to reports by Pakistan Observer. The incident was attributed to an issue in the landing gear. All passengers and crew members were evacuated safely, and no casualties have been reported.

The flight, identified as SV792, was en route from Riyadh to Peshawar when the incident occurred. Saudi Airlines issued a statement clarifying that the aircraft experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at Peshawar International Airport.

"Saudia clarifies that its aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan," the statement read.

"The aircraft was immediately stopped and the relevant authorities were notified. All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide. The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists," it further said.

In a post on X, Global Defense Insight shared pictures showing parts of the plane visibly charred. The post detailed the swift response from the Air Traffic Controller, who promptly communicated the incident to the pilot. The Fire and Rescue Services arrived in time to extinguish the fire and prevent a major accident.

"All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft using the inflatable slide. The flight had originated from Riyadh for Peshawar," the post added.

