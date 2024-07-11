Munak canal break in Delhi: Drone footage shows Bawana residents in waist-deep flood, AAP targeted (WATCH)

The breach took place around 11 pm on Wednesday night, resulting in significant water damage. Residents of JJ Colony woke up to flooded streets and homes, creating a chaotic and distressing situation.

Delhi's Bawana residential areas were inundated on Thursday (July 11) after the Munak canal barrage broke, causing water to seep into JJ Colony. The severe waterlogging has raised concerns among residents and prompted immediate action from local authorities.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, addressed the issue and said, "Bawana has a Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) that receives water from Haryana. We received information last night that the embankment had been breached. Delhi Jal Board officials are on the scene. I have directed the Chief Engineer of the Flood Department to assess the situation and provide assistance to the Jal Board."

Several social media users took to X to criticize the AAP government. One user commented, "People are struggling to get drinking water in their homes. This is the result of electing the jokers called AAP."

Another user sarcastically remarked, "Delhi Converted into Swimming Pool 😑😑," while another said, "Kejriwal brings swimming pool at door step."

Immediate efforts are underway to manage the situation. Delhi Jal Board officials are working tirelessly to control the water flow and assess the damage. The Chief Engineer of the Flood Department has been instructed to coordinate with the Jal Board and provide necessary assistance.

Local authorities have also set up temporary relief measures for affected residents, including shelters and emergency supplies. However, the long-term impact of the breach remains a concern, with calls for more robust infrastructure and preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

