    Mumbai hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah confronted with driver; police recreate scene

    According to reports, Mihir admitted to driving the vehicle during the fatal crash that claimed the life of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion on a scooter. Her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, who was driving, sustained injuries in the accident.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    Mumbai Police on Thursday (July 11) recreated the scene of the BMW hit-and-run case from CJ House in Worli to Sea Link with the main accused, Mihir Shah. The accused, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was confronted by authorities during the reconstruction, where both he and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, confessed to their roles in the tragic incident.

    According to reports, Mihir admitted to driving the vehicle during the fatal crash that claimed the life of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion on a scooter. Her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, who was driving, sustained injuries in the accident. Shockingly, Mihir acknowledged knowing that the victim was trapped under the car but chose to continue driving recklessly without stopping.

    Uttar Pradesh rain tragedy: Lightning strikes claim 38 lives in single day

    During interrogation, Mihir expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he deeply regrets the consequences of his reckless driving.

    The incident unfolded early Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area, as Shah was returning from a party. Immediately following the crash, Shah abandoned his car and fled the scene in an auto-rickshaw.

    He sought refuge at a friend's residence in Goregaon, then moved to his family's Borivali home before eventually hiding out at a resort in Shahapur, Thane district, with friends and relatives.

    Authorities arrested Mihir  on Tuesday in Virar, Mumbai, after tracking him down when his friend briefly switched on his phone. Earlier revelations indicated that Mihir had been partying with friends at a Juhu bar, where they consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

    Heavy rains expected in Delhi and Mumbai, 'red alert' in Bihar; check IMD forecast for next 5 days

    In a related development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday took action against Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu, demolishing alleged unauthorized constructions spanning 3,500 square feet and suspending the establishment's liquor license.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
