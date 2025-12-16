Sahm Capital announced a 70% YoY user growth in 2025, building on its milestone of surpassing one million users in 2024. The platform's expansion reflects rising demand for modern investment solutions in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030.

Sahm Capital announced another year of strong expansion at its Investment strategy Summit in Riyadh today, with Chief Financial Officer Mohammed Asiri confirming that the platform achieved nearly 70% year-on-year user growth in 2025. This performance builds on a milestone year in 2024, when Sahm surpassed more than one million users within its first year of launch.

Asiri noted that the continued growth in 2025 highlights Sahm's sustained momentum and its increasing significance among retail investors across the Kingdom. "We are proud of the sustained growth Sahm has achieved in just two years," said Mohammed Asiri, CFO of Sahm Capital. "This progress reflects the trust and confidence of our clients and partners, and it demonstrates the rising demand for modern, accessible, and technology-driven investment solutions in Saudi Arabia."

Alignment with Vision 2030

Asiri emphasized that Sahm's trajectory aligns with the Kingdom's transformational financial-sector development under Vision 2030. "Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a regional financial hub," he noted. "Investors today expect smarter, more personalized investment experiences--and Sahm is fully committed to meeting those expectations."

Comprehensive Investment Offerings

Sahm offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of investable products in the Saudi market, including Main Market and Nomu equities, ETFs, REITs, closed-end funds and a broad selection of listed investment products. The platform is also one of the first in Saudi Arabia to provide seamless trading across both Saudi and U.S. markets within a single interface, including Shariah-compliant U.S. equities and thematic ETFs tailored for Arabic-speaking users. Sahm is available across mobile, web, and wearable devices to enhance accessibility and user convenience.

Empowering Retail Investors with Professional-Grade Tools

Over the past two years, Sahm has introduced more than 30 platform upgrades, delivering capabilities that were previously available only to institutional investors--such as 24/7 order placement, multi-indicator technical charting, and advanced conditional order tools. "Our goal is to empower retail investors with professional-grade tools that support smarter, more confident decision-making," Asiri said. "Saudi investors are becoming increasingly informed and engaged, and we aim to keep innovating at the same pace."

Commitment to Investor Education and Community

Under its vision of "With Sahm, own the top," the company continues to invest heavily in investor education and financial literacy. Sahm partnered with the Saudi Tadawul Group to launch the Invest Wisely program and works closely with the Financial Academy and Nasdaq on educational initiatives. The company also introduced Sahm Community, the first online community for Arab investors embedded directly within a CMA-licensed brokerage app, allowing users to ask questions, share knowledge, observe expert strategies, and build their own influence.

"This achievement represents more than a number," Asiri concluded. "It reflects trust, confidence, and a shared belief in building the future of investing in Saudi Arabia. Looking ahead, we will continue expanding our tools and insights to support investors navigating the Kingdom's rapidly evolving financial landscape."

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com. (ANI)

Disclaimer: This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) -- a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).