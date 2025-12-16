Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India's Ambassador to Oman GV Srinivas highlighted the growing partnership, with bilateral trade crossing $10 billion. The countries are now expanding ties into future areas like green hydrogen and sustainable development.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oman, Ambassador GV Srinivas highlighted the longstanding partnership between New Delhi and Muscat, as bilateral trade touches over USD 10 billion and the countries are now expanding ties into future-facing areas such as green hydrogen and sustainable development. He noted that the timely visit by PM Modi would further boost the ties between the two countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an interview to ANI, Ambassador Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas said, "The visit of PM is very timely. It is taking place after eight years. Two years ago, the Sultan of Oman had visited India. Leadership from both the sides would be giving blessings and directions to the overall growth and certainly on the trade and economic relations. We are hopeful that with the visit of PM Modi, further direction will be given to the relationship to make them stronger and grow in all avenues."

Focus on Economic Ties and FTA

Speaking about the India-Oman Free Trade Agreement, Ambassador said that a lot of work has been done in the last two years. "Economic ties are a strong pillar of our partnership. In the last 5000 years, the India-Oman relationship has developed very naturally and the countries are working on several fronts...It is the 70th year of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, however, we have had regular business engagement in the last 200-250 years."

"Each side has been trying to enrich and ensure that this is a mutually beneficial FTA. Hopefully we will be seeing some movement on that FTA as well", he said.

Bilateral Trade and Investment

Ambassador Srinivas further noted, "Investments happen from India in areas such as metallurgy, steel, and new areas have been added such as green hydrogen. The trade bilateral is around $10.4 billion and has a lot of potential to grow in the times to come. People-to-people relations at the level of education and capacity building also add to the richness of the bilateral relations..."

PM Modi's Packed Itinerary

He mentioned that the visit, which is less than of 24 hours would see a tightly packed schedule wherein PM Modi will participate in a business summit and also interact with Indian students. "He (PM Modi) will meet the Sultan for delegation-level talks and one-to-one conversation. There is a preparation for Business Summit. PM will also interact with the Indian community. This time PM will also meet and connect with the student community. The CBSE education system is also marking 50 years here in Oman, so the discussions will take place with PM Modi on that front also. It is a packed programme".

Strengthening a Multi-faceted Strategic Partnership

He highlighted how the relations are very mature, spanning all sectors of collaborations from political frequent visit, defence and security relations between all the three armed forces counterparts and joint exercises.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said, "In Muscat, I look forward to my discussions with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, and towards strengthening our Strategic Partnership as well as our strong commercial and economic relationship. I will also address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman, which has contributed immensely to the country's development and in enhancing our partnership".

The visit will coincide with 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows the Sultan of Oman's State visit to India in December 2023. Both sides are expected to comprehensively review cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture, along with exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi's three-nation tour will conclude at Oman on December 17-18. (ANI)