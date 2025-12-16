Berlin talks saw U.S. propose NATO-style guarantees for Ukraine, but territorial disputes blocked a breakthrough.

The United States has offered NATO-style security guarantees to Ukraine as negotiators reported progress in Berlin on ending Russia’s war, though territorial concessions remain unresolved.

Envoys sent by U.S. President Donald Trump made the unprecedented proposal during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, warning the offer would not remain open indefinitely. European leaders cautiously welcomed the shift, describing the discussions as the most promising since the war began.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the possibility of a ceasefire was now “conceivable,” while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that American negotiators spoke of guarantees strong enough to leave Russia in no doubt of a military response if Ukraine were attacked again. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson added that the guarantees had become “clearer and more credible,” though he stressed that territorial disputes and Russia’s intentions remained unresolved.

Zelenskiy told reporters he would ask Washington to impose sanctions and provide more long-range weapons if Moscow rejected the proposals. He also supported a ceasefire over the Christmas period, particularly to halt energy strikes.

U.S. officials indicated Ukraine was being pressed to withdraw forces from Donetsk, a concession likely to spark backlash. Zelenskiy reiterated that Ukraine would not recognize Donbas as Russian “de jure or de facto.” Officials said agreement had been reached on 90 percent of issues, but territorial demands remained the sticking point.

Russia has seized nearly 20 percent of Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in February 2022. A European source briefed on the talks said the atmosphere was positive but the sides remained far apart on core territorial questions.

Zelenskiy met U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner alongside European leaders. Kyiv is under pressure from Washington to make concessions, but U.S. officials said the deal under discussion would give Ukraine Article 5-style guarantees, obligating military response to future attacks.

Another official said Russia was open to Ukraine joining the European Union, while Trump aimed to prevent Moscow from pushing further west. Security guarantees and oversight mechanisms were the focus of the Berlin talks, with Trump believing Moscow could accept such terms. Zelenskiy said the draft document was detailed but required further work.

Working groups are expected to continue discussions in the United States, possibly in Miami, over the weekend. A U.S. official emphasized readiness to confront Russia if necessary.

A joint statement from Germany, France, Britain and others noted “strong convergence” with Washington, listing goals including support for Ukraine’s armed forces, a European-led peacekeeping force, and guarantees of military response to future aggression.

Ukraine recently signaled willingness to drop its NATO membership ambition in exchange for Western guarantees. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO remained a fundamental demand in any settlement. Russia said it awaited updates from Washington following the Berlin negotiations.