India-Jordan Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the India-Jordan Business Forum during his visit to the country on Tuesday as a part of the several engagements during his visit to the country, MEA Secretary (South) Dr Neena Malhotra said. In her remarks during the special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on PM's visit to Jordan, Secretary (South) said, "PM Modi along with King Abdullah II would jointly address the India-Jordan Business Forum, which will be attended by leading business dignitaries from both sides on Tuesday."

"The Forum is expected to witness the participation of high-level business delegations from both sides in areas such as fertilisers and textiles, among others, to new areas of cooperation such as renewable energy, IT and the health sector", she added.

Malhotra further mentioned, "Later in the day Prime Minister, accompanied by His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, is likely to visit Jordan Museum." She further noted, "During the visit, several MOUs and agreements have been finalised between the two sides in the fields of energy, digital technology, water management, culture, and people-to-people connect..."

PM Hails Visit Outcomes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the outcomes of his visit to Jordan, noting they mark an important and meaningful step in the expansion of ties between New Delhi and Amman. The Prime Minister said that the wide-ranging outcomes of the visit, spanning sectors from renewable energy to digital innovation, reflect the growing depth of the India-Jordan partnership.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi noted that cooperation in new and renewable energy demonstrates a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security, and climate responsibility. He emphasised that both countries are working together to advance sustainable development while addressing global climate challenges.

Key Agreements Signed

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared the List of Outcomes from Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jordan. These include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Technical Cooperation in the field of New and Renewable Energy, an MoU on Cooperation in the field of Water Resources Management and Development, a Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora, renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025-29, and a Letter of Intent on cooperation in sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation.

High-Level Meetings

Following his arrival in Amman, he was received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport, where he was accorded a formal welcome.PM Modi was warmly received by King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace, where the two leaders held detailed discussions on bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Next Leg of the Tour

From Jordan, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first official visit to the African nation. In the concluding phase of the tour, the Prime Minister will visit Oman. (ANI)