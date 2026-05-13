Vladimir Putin hailed the successful test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, calling it the "most powerful missile system in the world." He said it would be on combat duty by year-end and can penetrate any missile defence system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the successful test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system, calling it the "most powerful missile system in the world" and a key component of Russia's strategic deterrence capabilities.

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Speaking after receiving a report via videoconference from Russia's Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergei Karakayev on Tuesday, Putin congratulated the military, scientists, engineers, and defence industry workers involved in the programme.

US Withdrawal from ABM Treaty a 'Compelling' Factor

"Work on strengthening Russia's deterrence forces resumed in the early 2000s and has continued ever since," Putin said, adding that Moscow was "compelled" to reassess its strategic security following the United States' withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002.

According to Putin, Russia subsequently began developing advanced weapons systems "that have no equivalents in the world" and are capable of penetrating current and future missile defence systems.

Sarmat Missile: 'Most Powerful in the World'

Highlighting the Sarmat missile's capabilities, Putin said the system was comparable in strength to the Soviet-era Voyevoda missile system but significantly more advanced. "It is the most powerful missile system in the world," Putin stated, claiming that the combined yield of its payload is "more than four times greater than that of any existing Western counterpart".

Unmatched Range and Penetration

He further said the missile is capable of travelling not only along a ballistic trajectory but also along a suborbital one, extending its operational range to more than 35,000 kilometres while improving targeting accuracy. "Finally, it makes the missile capable of penetrating any missile defence systems that are in service or in development at this time," he added.

Putin announced that the Sarmat missile system would be placed on combat duty by the end of the year.

Russia's Modern Strategic Arsenal

The Russian President also referred to other strategic weapons systems developed in recent years, including the Avangard hypersonic missile system, the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik medium-range missile system, and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle. He said work was nearing completion on the Burevestnik global-range cruise missile, which is powered by a miniature nuclear propulsion unit.

"I congratulate the Ministry of Defence, all military personnel, researchers, engineers, defence industry managers, lead contractors, and the thousands of workers involved in cooperative production on this important achievement and clear success," Putin said.

The Sarmat missile programme was first publicly unveiled by Russia in 2018 as part of its next-generation strategic weapons initiative. (ANI)