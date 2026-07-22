Russia's Mariinsky Theatre and TV BRICS have partnered to promote classical arts and strengthen cultural ties among BRICS nations. TV BRICS will serve as the theatre's international media partner to showcase its projects across member countries.

Russia's State Academic Mariinsky Theatre and the TV BRICS International Media Network have entered into a partnership to promote classical theatre arts, strengthen cultural cooperation and expand humanitarian ties among BRICS countries through music, opera and ballet, as reported by TV BRICS.

Under the collaboration, TV BRICS will serve as the international media partner of the Mariinsky Theatre, showcasing its creative projects and contemporary achievements to audiences across the BRICS nations. The initiative aims to promote Russian musical art and the country's long-standing tradition of classical performance while fostering greater cultural exchanges.

Deepening Creative Ties

Speaking on the TV BRICS programme BRICSterview, Valery Gergiev, General Director of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia and Artistic and General Director of the Mariinsky Theatre, said Russia intends to deepen creative cooperation with BRICS countries, with particular emphasis on supporting emerging talent. "Our contacts with the BRICS countries have never ceased. We are significantly expanding our cultural ties with colleagues from China, where opera and ballet are experiencing remarkable growth. In the near future, we will further strengthen creative exchanges with BRICS countries and create more opportunities for young and established artists to perform at leading Russian cultural venues," Gergiev said.

He also highlighted the role of the Mariinsky Theatre's Academy of Young Opera Singers and the International Tchaikovsky Competition in nurturing young performers from around the world. According to Gergiev, the academy has, for over 25 years, discovered and trained numerous artists who have gone on to achieve international recognition, while the Tchaikovsky Competition has expanded its reach to attract talented participants globally.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1783, the Mariinsky Theatre is one of Russia's most prestigious cultural institutions and has been home to generations of celebrated opera singers, ballet dancers and stage designers. Over more than two centuries, it has helped shape the careers of internationally acclaimed artists, including Anna Pavlova, Rudolf Nureyev, Mikhail Baryshnikov and George Balanchine.

TV BRICS's Role in Cultural Diplomacy

Janna Tolstikova, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of TV BRICS, said promoting the national cultures of BRICS countries remains one of the media network's key priorities. She said TV BRICS is building a common information space through media diplomacy to encourage cultural dialogue, showcase national identities and strengthen international cooperation.

TV BRICS currently collaborates with several leading Russian cultural institutions, including the Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow Kremlin Museums, the Moscow State Academy of Choreography and the Russkiy Mir Foundation. In 2026, the network also supported the XV International Ballet Competition in Moscow and serves as the international media partner for the IV All-Russian Competition of Young Composers, "Partitura." (ANI)