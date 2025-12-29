Amid peace talks between Trump and Zelenskyy, Russia continued shelling Ukraine's Donetsk region. The attacks killed one civilian, injured five, and destroyed dozens of homes, leading to the evacuation of 108 civilians from frontline areas.

Ukrainian authorities on Monday said Russia had continued its overnight shelling on the Kyiv-controlled Donetsk region, which hit multiple districts across eastern Ukraine, amid peace talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida in order to end the war in Europe.

Details of Russian Shelling

According to a statement shared on Telegram by the Head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration and Regional Military Administration, Russian forces carried out seven shelling attacks on settlements in the Donetsk region overnight, killing one and injuring five.

In the Pokrovsk district, five residential houses were destroyed in the Shakhivska community, including three homes in Kucherev Yar and two in Gruzky. In the Kramatorsk district, one person was injured in Lyman. In the Starodubivka community of Mykolaiv, one house was destroyed, and nine others were damaged. In Sloviansk, one civilian was killed, and four others were injured after strikes completely destroyed two private homes, while another 42 houses and four vehicles sustained damage. In the Bakhmut district, at least two houses in Riznykivka, Siversk community, were damaged.

"Pokrovsky district. In the Shakhivska community, 5 houses were destroyed: 3 in Kucherev Yar and 2 in Gruzky. Kramatorsk district. A person was injured in Lyman. In Starodubivka, Mykolaiv community, 1 house was destroyed and 9 were damaged. In Sloviansk, 1 person was killed and 4 were injured; 2 private houses were completely destroyed, another 42 houses and 4 cars were damaged. Bakhmut district. In Riznykyvka, Siverskaya community, at least 2 houses were damaged," the statement read.

The regional administration said that 108 civilians were evacuated from frontline areas, including 18 children, amid the ongoing hostilities.

Trump-Zelenskyy Peace Talks

The latest attacks come as international attention remains focused on diplomatic efforts related to the conflict, as discussions took place with Zelenskyy and Trump at the US President's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday (local time). The two leaders discussed the proposed 20-point peace framework, security guarantees, and potential territorial compromises to end the conflict.

Prior to meeting with the Ukrainian President, Trump also had a long telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart, noting that it was "good and very productive".

"I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. The Kremlin also described the call positively.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump, known for setting deadlines on most issues, said he has no deadline for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal this time as he welcomed the Ukrainian President. Speaking to reporters outside the resort, when asked whether he had set any deadline for ending the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump made it clear that he has no deadline for a peace deal this time. "I don't have deadlines. You know what my deadline is: getting the war ended," Trump said. He also stated that a peace agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war is also getting "very close", noting that significant progress had been made as discussions continue. "We had a terrific meeting. We discussed a lot of things. As you know, I had an excellent phone call with President Putin. It lasted for over two hours. We discussed a lot of points. I do think we're getting a lot closer, maybe very close. The President and I just spoke to the European leaders... We have made a lot of progress on ending that war, which is probably the deadliest war since World War II..." Trump said. (ANI)