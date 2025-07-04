In the video, Luchkina is seen vaping and then passing the e-cigarette to Dana, the orangutan, who imitates her. There are serious concerns that the orangutan may have swallowed the e-cigarette cartridge.

Crimea: Russian MMA fighter Anastasia Luchkina has drawn criticism after a video showing her handing a vape to an orangutan at the Taigan Safari Park in Crimea went viral. The monkey can be seen smoking the e-cigarette, given by the athlete. Russian media reported that the animal, named Dana, later displayed “disturbing” behavior. In the video, Luchkina is seen vaping and then passing the e-cigarette to Dana, the orangutan, who imitates her. She then takes another puff herself. There are serious concerns that the orangutan may have swallowed the e-cigarette cartridge, which usually contains 2.5 to 3 ml of nicotine liquid — a potentially dangerous amount for any animal.

Dana suffering from loss of appetite

Dana, who has lived at the safari park since 2018, has reportedly lost her appetite and refuses to interact with others. The monkey “lies motionless throughout the day,” as per reports. Dana is undergoing medical examination, with test results expected to be revealed in the coming days. The animal belongs to an endangered species of orangutans listed on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Luchkina’s coach Vladimir Akatov admitted that he did not know she was a smoker. “She is currently on vacation. We will definitely discuss this matter when she returns,” he added. The incident sparked outrage on social media.