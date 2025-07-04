Cricket icon Chris Gayle was also seen with Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya at the party in London.

London: Two of India’s most controversial and high-profile fugitives, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, were recently spotted singing and swaying to Frank Sinatra’s classic ‘My Way’ at a private party in London, setting off a flurry of reactions on social media. The party was hosted at Lalit Modi Mansion in Belgravia, Greater London. Cricket icon Chris Gayle was also seen with them. In a social media post, Lalit Modi shared the video with a brief caption.

“I did it #myway - a few memories from my annual summer party past Sunday at my house in london. Had an amazing night with 310 friends and family a lot who travelled specially for this event thank you to one and all who attended this evening and made it one of the most special night for me - thank you to @carlton.braganza for the rocking #karoke and to the one and only #universeboss @chrisgayle333 for staying all night and sharing all his stories. And to @TheVijayMallya for his everlasting spirit of being there for me. Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best 🤣🤣🤣. Have a beautiful summer to u all 🙏🏽 (sic)"

Scroll to load tweet…

Lalit Modi, who introduced the Indian Premier League (IPL) and revolutionized cricket’s commercial structure, fled India in 2010 amid allegations of financial irregularities. Vijay Mallya, once known as the ‘King of Good Times,’ defaulted on loans worth thousands of crores, leading to his flight to the UK in 2016.