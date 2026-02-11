A Russian drone strike in Kharkiv killed a father and his three children, leaving their pregnant mother hospitalized. President Zelenskyy condemned the attack and reported further strikes across Ukraine, including on a hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

Family Killed in Kharkiv Drone Attack

At least four people, including three children, were killed in a Russian drone attack in Bohodukhiv of Ukraine's Kharkiv region and left a pregnant mother injured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said a Russian drone struck a residential building in Bohodukhiv on Tuesday, in the Kharkiv region, leading to devastating consequences. The attack killed three children and their father and left their pregnant mother wounded, who was later taken to the hospital as she suffered from burn injuries. "Yesterday, the Russians struck a private house in Kharkiv with a drone. They killed three young children. Their father was also killed. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. The mother was hospitalised - the woman is pregnant and suffered burns," Zelenskyy said.

Widespread Attacks Across Other Regions

He further stated that this morning, a drone strike targeted a city hospital in Zaporizhzhia, while in the Sumy region, six people -- including children -- were injured in an overnight drone attack, and one person was killed, with additional strikes reported in the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions. He added that Russian attacks continue across the border communities and frontline regions. In Kherson alone, around 470 attack drones were launched over the past day; most were neutralised, though some hit their targets. Zelenskyy further said that infrastructure facilities were also targeted.

Zelenskyy Urges Support, Questions Diplomatic Efforts

The Ukrainian President also stressed that continued attacks undermine trust in diplomatic efforts to end the war, which will be entering its fourth year this month. "As long as Russia continues to kill people and destroy our infrastructure, there will not be sufficient public trust even in active diplomacy," he said, urging partners in the United States and Europe to understand the ground reality.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian diplomats would convey Kyiv's position on security to international partners and provide updates on the situation in affected regions. (ANI)