The Russian Foreign Ministry hailed the Russia-China partnership as the strongest in history after President Putin met China's Premier Li Qiang. The ties have entered a 'new era' and are experiencing the 'best period' in their history.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday highlighted President Vladimir Putin's meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, calling the current phase of the partnership between the two nations the strongest in their history.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the ministry wrote, "On November 18, President #Putin met with China's Premier Li Qiang. The comprehensive #RussiaChina partnership & strategic interaction, having entered a new era, is experiencing the best period in their history." The statement set the tone for discussions focused on expanding diplomatic, strategic and economic cooperation. 🇷🇺🇨🇳 On November 18, President #Putin met with China's Premier Li Qiang. The comprehensive #RussiaChina partnership & strategic interaction, having entered a new era, are experiencing the best period in their history. https://t.co/hiZ6c5DPZr pic.twitter.com/uykWJUrA91 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) November 20, 2025

The meeting between Putin and Li on November 18 underscored this growing engagement.

Strengthening Cooperation within SCO

During the talks, Putin said, "Close Russia-China cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (#SCO) is helping to shape the SCO into one of the pillars of a multipolar international order, to draw the countries of the Global South into its orbit, and to help advance an open and non-discriminatory global trading system." He added that efforts at the level of the SCO Council of Heads of Government this year "were able to organically complement the efforts undertaken by our Chinese friends during their chairmanship, which successfully culminated in the Summit in Tianjin."

Building on this, Putin recalled his earlier exchanges with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "I warmly recall my visit to that remarkable, beautiful and modern Chinese city, as well as my extensive conversations with my friend President Xi Jinping in Tianjin and later in Beijing during the commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory over militarist Japan and the end of the Second World War," he said.

He also asked Li Qiang to convey "my very best wishes and warm greetings to the President of the People's Republic of China."

Putin emphasised the strategic depth of the relationship, stating, "The comprehensive Russian-Chinese relations of partnership and strategic interaction, having entered a new era, are truly experiencing the best period in their history." He noted that the ties are based on "equality, mutual benefit, and mutual support on issues affecting each other's core interests," and are not directed against anyone.

Record Bilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation

On economic ties, Putin highlighted progress achieved last year. "In 2024, we achieved record figures in bilateral trade - the highest in the history of our relations," he said. "We will continue to strengthen trade cooperation in line with our approved long-term plans. It is important to ensure the reliable protection of our trade and economic cooperation from negative external influences."

Joint Projects and Educational Initiatives

He added that taking the partnership "to a new qualitative level and reinforcing its technological foundation" would be supported by joint projects in "energy, industry, space and agriculture," along with cooperation in "the training of qualified personnel." He noted that "the Russia-China Years of Education in 2026-2027... will be particularly useful," calling it "a very timely and positive initiative."

Boosting Cultural and Humanitarian Ties

Putin also highlighted cultural and humanitarian exchanges. "Our humanitarian exchanges are also developing dynamically. The Cross Years of Culture are drawing to a successful close," he said. Welcoming China's decision to introduce visa-free entry for Russian citizens, he added, "We are grateful for this goodwill gesture." Reciprocal measures for Chinese nationals "will enter into force in the very near future," and he expressed confidence that this would have "very substantial effects both economically and in humanitarian terms" and "serve as a distinctly positive boost to the advancement of our relations." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)