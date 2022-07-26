Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    The decision emerged following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Director General of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov on Tuesday.

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Moscow, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024 after fulfilling all of its obligations to its partners. After exiting the project, Moscow is expected to build its own space outpost. The decision emerged following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Director General of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov on Tuesday.

    Also Read: 'Mystery rocket' that crashed into the Moon cause 'double crater': NASA

    At the start of the meeting, Borisov noted that Russia "opened the way to space for the whole world", but now, according to him, "the industry is in a difficult situation." After that, the head of Roskosmos spoke about plans to create a Russian orbital station.

    Borisov told Putin that by the time Russia completed its commitments to its partners in the International Space Station in 2024, work would have already started on a Russian space station. To note, Russia accounts for 17 per cent of the total mass of the International Space Station. The Russian ISS has six modules with ships docked to them.

    Earlier this month, NASA had lambasted the Russians for publishing a photo of cosmonauts posing with flags used by Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. NASA had strongly condemned Moscow's use of the International Space Station for political purposes to endorse its war against Ukraine.

    However, there were signs of a rapprochement from both sides after Moscow replaced Dmitry Rogozin, who was strongly against the West, with Yuri Borisov as head of its Roscosmos space agency. Shortly after, Roscosmos struck a deal with NASA that would enable American astronauts to hitch a ride to and from the International Space Station on Russian spacecraft and vice versa.

    Also Read: NASA's Webb reveals cosmic cliffs, glittering landscape of star birth | See breathtaking pics

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon - adt

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon

    Here is what US President Joe Biden said about recession gcw

    Here's what US President Joe Biden said about recession

    China and Pakistan's CPEC invite to other nations illegal and unacceptable: India

    China and Pakistan's CPEC invite to other nations unacceptable: India

    Who is Indermit Gill the second Indian chief economist of World Bank gcw

    Who is Indermit Gill, the second Indian chief economist of World Bank?

    UAE government updates its traffic laws; know laws, fines, other details - adt

    UAE government updates its traffic laws; know laws, fines, other details

    Recent Stories

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, other details here - adt

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, other details here

    Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED quizzes Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee-ayh

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon - adt

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon

    football First Pictures: cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United Carrington training ground; alex Ferguson joins showdown talks snt

    First Pictures: Ronaldo at Man United training ground; Ferguson joins showdown talks

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon