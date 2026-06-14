French President Emmanuel Macron hailed India as a leader 'spearheading global innovation' at the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice. He reaffirmed France's commitment to deepening cooperation with India in AI, clean energy, and research.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday praised India's growing role in shaping global technological progress, describing the country as "spearheading global innovation" and reaffirming France's commitment to deepening cooperation with India in areas ranging from artificial intelligence to clean energy and scientific research.

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Macron Hails India's Innovation Prowess

Addressing the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Macron said India's innovation ecosystem, vast talent pool and research capabilities have made it a leading force in global technological advancement. "A country with 1.4 billion inhabitants, a country who pays on know-how and research knowledge and training as many engineers as Europe and the US combined, more than one million per year. So in every respect, a country with research innovations and frontier models is spearheading global innovation," Macron said.

The French President said the relationship between India and France is built on a shared belief in innovation and international cooperation. "The question is no longer whether India innovates. The question is who will innovate with India," he said, adding that France was honoured to host the first Bharat Innovates event outside India.

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Nice, Macron noted that the event follows the launch of the France-India Year of Innovation and serves as a platform to connect Indian startups and innovators with French partners, investors and researchers. Macron also congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister since independence. "A few days ago, you've become the Prime Minister with the longest serving time since the independence of India. This long run says a lot about your determined action, the strengths of your country, and its wonderful assets and your leadership. So we are very proud to have you here," he said.

Cooperation in Emerging Technologies

Highlighting cooperation in emerging technologies, Macron said India and France support an open and collaborative approach to artificial intelligence at a time when some countries are seeking to restrict access to advanced AI models. "Recent days, we have seen the temptation to close up the AI models and to make them a powerful tool and to stop any cooperation. That temptation is growing up. But India and France believe in a true partnership, in multilingualism respect, in cooperative AI and an open model for the greater good," he said.

Climate Action and Energy Security

The French President also underscored growing collaboration between the two countries in climate action and energy security. He pointed to joint initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and cooperation on nuclear energy projects, including work related to the Jaitapur nuclear project and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies. "In terms of climate and energy, France and India innovate together to guarantee power self-reliance, to guarantee the COP21 promises," Macron said, calling for continued cooperation in decarbonised energy, scientific research and climate resilience.

'Bharat Innovates 2026' Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave in Nice, bringing together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries.

The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world, marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and underscores the rapidly expanding tech partnership between the two nations. The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions. (ANI)