In France, PM Narendra Modi said India is emerging as a solution contributor to the world, driven by innovation and youth. He and President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026, highlighting their countries' shared vision.

India is emerging as a contributor of solutions to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and noted that innovation, technology and the aspirations of the country's youth are driving India's transformation and shaping the future.

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A Partnership of Shared Vision

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 here along with French President Emmanuel Macron, said there are few relations which are driven by shared vision, besides shared interests and India-France relations is one such example. "Different countries across the world do trade with each other and also strike strategic partnerships with each other. But there are few relations which are driven by shared vision, besides shared interests. India-France relations is one such relationship," he said "This relationship has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values and shared vision. Based on the foundation of this relationship, we have together launched new initiatives and guided new ideas in the past few years. We have also made all efforts to find solutions to global challenges. Be it International Solar Alliance, AI-related dialogues, our partnership from security to sustainability - meaning, our two nations have worked together in finding solutions to challenges related to humanity. In February this year, India-France Year of Innovation was started. I am delighted that today we are inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' with France," he added.

Bharat Innovates 2026 Kicks Off

Bharat Innovates 2026 marked the start of PM Modi's visit to France that will also include engagements in Evian and Paris, aimed at deepening India's bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

Bharat Innovates 2026 features about 120 Indian innovators, nearly 15 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and over 500 investors, including leading corporates and venture capital firms, along with global CEOs and industry leaders. The event covers 13 key sectors such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, highlighting India's growing innovation and Deep Tech ecosystem.

PM Modi said earlier that the landmark event, being held against the backdrop of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect India's most promising start-ups with global investment and serve as a major accelerator for innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem," he said.

The maiden edition of Bharat Innovates 2026 is showcasing India's deep tech innovators and start-ups to the global investors and industry in Nice. The event will serve as a high-impact platform for advancing innovation-led partnerships between India and global stakeholders. Several key announcements and outcomes are expected during the event, including strengthened collaboration frameworks in Deep Tech, research and development, start-up scaling, and cross-border investment facilitation.