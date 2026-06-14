PM Modi launched 'Bharat Innovates 2026' in Nice, France, hailing it as a vital platform for youth innovators. He praised their role in using AI and satellite tech for social good and celebrated the strong India-France partnership in innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted the contribution of the youth in technological development and recognised the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' as a vital platform for innovative solutions in the modern era. Addressing the gathering during the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' in Nice, the PM reflected on the partnership between India and France and said that the platform marks the continuation of the "India-France Year of Innovation," launched earlier this year.

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"Both our countries have always moved forward together. Just this year, the India-France Year of Innovation was launched. And today, I am delighted that we are also launching Bharat Innovates together with France. I express my deepest gratitude to my friend, President Macron, for coming here on this occasion," he said.

PM Hails Youth as Glimpse of a 'New Bharat'

Noting the enthusiastic participation of the young entrepreneurs in the gathering, the PM expressed pride and called them a "glimpse of Bharat." He reflected on the efforts made by the youth in using AI and satellite technology for social welfare and development. Today, there are so many young entrepreneurs gathered here. In their presence, you can see a glimpse of Bharat--a Bharat full of self-confidence and vibrant energy. This is a new Bharat, one that is not just a consumer of solutions, but a contributor to them.

Here, some are working to transform the lives of rural India through AI, while others are using satellite technology to support farmers.... Looking at your capability, I'd say: Bharat innovates with scale and speed. Bharat innovates for a sustainable future, and Bharat innovates for the whole world," the PM stated.

India Poised for Startup Revolution

He further recognised the contribution of youth in what he called the "information revolution" and said that their efforts showcase a stronger committment to the "greater good." "In the 21st century, India is undergoing significant transformation. Today, the country is poised for another major shift--a startup revolution driven by the Information revolution. In this era, Indian youth, empowered with a fresh perspective and a strong commitment to the greater good, are addressing complex challenges with innovative solutions that benefit humanity. Bharat Innovates serves as a vital platform, showcasing the world-class solutions developed by our young innovators," PM Modi said.

About Bharat Innovates 2026

Bharat Innovates 2026 marked the start of PM Modi's visit to France, which will also include engagements in Evian and Paris, aimed at deepening India's bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

It features about 120 Indian innovators, nearly 15 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and over 500 investors, including leading corporates and venture capital firms, along with global CEOs and industry leaders.

The event covers 13 key sectors such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, highlighting India's growing innovation and Deep Tech ecosystem.

The maiden edition of Bharat Innovates 2026 is showcasing India's deep tech innovators and start-ups to the global investors and industry in Nice. The event will serve as a high-impact platform for advancing innovation-led partnerships between India and global stakeholders.

Several key announcements and outcomes are expected during the event, including strengthened collaboration frameworks in Deep Tech, research and development, start-up scaling, and cross-border investment facilitation.