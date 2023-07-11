Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia's Putin ordered Wagner boss Prigozhin to 'bring home Zelenskyy's head' in secret meeting?

    There are now concerns that Prigozhin might undertake a grave act of violence on behalf of Putin, potentially including a mission to decapitate Zelenskyy. These claims suggest a worrisome intent to commit a significant atrocity.

    Russia Putin ordered Wagner boss Prigozhin to 'bring home Zelenskyy's head' in secret meeting
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin allegedly instructed the leader of the rebellious Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to carry out an assassination plot against Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a momentous meeting following the failed coup attempt.

    Initially, Prigozhin was expected to go into exile as part of a negotiated agreement to halt his advance in Moscow. However, contrary to expectations, he was clandestinely welcomed into the Kremlin in late June.

    Disturbingly, there are now concerns that Prigozhin might undertake a grave act of violence on behalf of Putin, potentially including a mission to decapitate Zelenskyy. These claims suggest a worrisome intent to commit a significant atrocity. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin indeed engaged in discussions with Prigozhin on June 29.

    Just five days after a group of Wagner mercenaries nearly succeeded in overthrowing the regime, a highly anticipated confrontation took place between Putin and Prigozhin, indicating the critical state Russia found itself in. This event also marked the beginning of Putin's reported purge of senior generals suspected of having prior knowledge of the coup attempt.

    Despite publicly denouncing Prigozhin as a "traitor" in a furious televised outburst, Putin's private actions suggest a significant reversal and a potential humiliation for the Russian President. This sudden shift has reignited speculation about the internal chaos within Putin's inner circle, with rumors circulating about divisions and alleged plots to replace him.

    The unexpected meeting, which surfaced through French publication Liberation, citing intelligence sources, was later confirmed by Putin's spokesperson. According to Dmitry Peskov, the summit lasted three hours and included an invitation to 35 individuals, among them Prigozhin and high-ranking field commanders from his private army, Wagner.

    Meanwhile, President Putin is said to have praised their efforts in Ukraine, less than a week after he admitted Russia narrowly averted "civil war".

    "The only thing we can say is that the president gave his assessment of the company's actions at the front during the Special Military Operation and also gave his assessment of the events of June 24," Peskov said.

    He also claimed Wagner commanders had reaffirmed their loyalty to Putin at the Kremlin meeting.

    "They (the commanders) emphasised that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the supreme commander-in-chief. They also said that they are ready to continue fighting for the Motherland," he said.

