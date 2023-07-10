Man detained in UAE for 'insulting Emirati Society' in his controversial car showroom spoof video

A man has been detained in the United Arab Emirates for posting a comedy video that mocks Emirati culture, sparking controversy and legal actions.

A man in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been detained after posting a comedy internet video that depicts him dressed as an Emirati and pretending to buy expensive cars with cash, according to official media. The state WAM news agency stated that the man was accused of posting "propaganda that stirs up public opinion and harms the public interest" and was charged with publishing content that "insults the Emirati society." The video shows the man, who is from an Asian country, wearing traditional Emirati attire as he visits a luxury car showroom and interacts with store assistants.

Speaking in English with a Gulf Arab accent, the man humorously asks for the highest-priced car but rejects it, claiming that at 2.2 million dirhams (nearly $600,000), it is not expensive enough. "I need expensive, brother," he says, tossing stacks of cash to the store assistants to buy coffee, and ordering four pricey cars including a Rolls-Royce in a matter of seconds.

However, the video has been deemed offensive and disrespectful towards Emirati citizens, promoting a negative image of them.

The video "reveals impudence and lack of appreciation of the value of money, in a manner that promotes a wrong and offensive mental image of Emirati citizens and ridicules them", the WAM report said.

The UAE's Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes ordered the man's detention pending investigations. The Public Prosecution office also summoned the owner of the car showroom and called on social media users to consider the values and characteristics of UAE society to avoid legal consequences. The UAE has strict laws against spreading rumors and false information, closely monitoring internet discourse within the country.

This incident follows previous cases of individuals facing legal action for online posts in the UAE. Last month, a woman received a suspended prison sentence and a fine for posting a video involving a Kuwaiti author who had been imprisoned in the United States for sex offenses. In January 2021, several people were summoned by the Public Prosecution for sharing social media footage of a Yemeni rebel attack on Abu Dhabi.

The UAE's legal framework emphasizes the importance of respecting societal values and avoiding actions that may harm public interest or offend local citizens. The country maintains control over online content to uphold social harmony and prevent the spread of misinformation.