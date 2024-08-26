Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Uber fined $324 million in Netherlands for GDPR violations over data transfer to United States

    The Dutch data protection authority announced on Monday that it has fined Uber 290 million euros (324 million dollars) for transferring the personal data of European drivers to servers in the United States.

    Uber fined $324 million in Netherlands for GDPR violations over data transfer to United States snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    The Dutch data protection authority announced on Monday that it has fined Uber 290 million euros (324 million dollars) for transferring the personal data of European drivers to servers in the United States. The regulator described these transfers as a "serious violation" of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), noting that Uber failed to adequately safeguard driver information.

    Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) chairman Aleid Wolfsen stated, "Uber did not meet the GDPR requirements to ensure adequate protection for data transfers to the US. This is a very serious issue."

    The DPA revealed that Uber gathered sensitive information from European drivers, such as taxi licenses, location data, photos, payment details, identity documents, and in some instances, even criminal and medical records.

    Over a span of two years, this data was transferred to Uber's US headquarters without employing the required transfer tools.

    "Because of this, the protection of personal data was not sufficient," the DPA said.

    Uber announced its intention to appeal the fine, calling the decision "flawed" and the penalty "completely unjustified."

    An Uber spokesperson stated, "Uber's cross-border data transfer process complied with GDPR during a three-year period of significant uncertainty between the EU and US. We will appeal this decision and are confident that common sense will prevail."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Only 5 devotees came Bangladesh ISKCON director reveals no Janmashtami celebrations for 1st time (WATCH) snt

    'Only 5 devotees came': Bangladesh ISKCON director reveals no Janmashtami celebrations for 1st time (WATCH)

    We are fighting organized gang Hungary PM Viktor Orban exposes 'Empire of George Soros', viral video sparks outburst snt

    'We're fighting organized gang': Hungary PM exposes 'Empire of George Soros', viral video sparks outburst

    Pakistan23 passengers from Punjab killed by gunmen after ID check in Musakhail WATCH AJR

    Massacre in Pakistan's Balochistan: 23 Punjab passengers gunned down after ID check in Musakhail (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Drone crashes into 38-storey Volga Sky, tallest building in Russia's Saratov (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Drone crashes into 38-storey Volga Sky, tallest building in Russia's Saratov (WATCH)

    Israel Hezbollah tensions: Attack on Lebanon 'not end of story', says PM Netanyahu after airstrikes (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hezbollah tensions: Attack on Lebanon 'not end of story', says PM Netanyahu after airstrikes (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    6 daily habits to help lower cholesterol anr

    6 daily habits to help lower cholesterol

    India to host Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi talks to his Australian counterpart AJR

    India to host Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi talks to his Australian counterpart

    Only 5 devotees came Bangladesh ISKCON director reveals no Janmashtami celebrations for 1st time (WATCH) snt

    'Only 5 devotees came': Bangladesh ISKCON director reveals no Janmashtami celebrations for 1st time (WATCH)

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once said 'no question of losing herself' to marriage and family gcw

    Aishwarya Rai once said 'no question of losing herself' to marriage and family

    Protests in Kolkata take dark turn with rape threat against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's daughter AJR

    Protests in Kolkata take dark turn with rape threat against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's daughter

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon