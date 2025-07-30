A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami waves up to 4 metres high. Authorities reported building damage and evacuations and warned residents to stay away from the coastline.

A massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, sending tsunami waves up to 4 metres high crashing into the eastern coastline. Authorities urged residents to evacuate low-lying areas immediately.

This quake, the strongest in decades, caused structural damage across the region and prompted mass evacuations. Among the affected buildings was a kindergarten.

Tsunami Waves Hit Kamchatka Peninsula

The tsunami waves of up to 4 metres reached the region following the powerful earthquake. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the tremor occurred at a shallow depth of just 19.3 kilometres, increasing the potential impact on the surface.

University of Tokyo seismologist Shinichi Sakai told NHK that shallow quakes, even when distant, could trigger significant tsunamis in nearby countries, including Japan.

Videos Show Violent Shaking

Videos circulating on social media captured the violent shaking caused by the earthquake. In one surveillance video from a mobile shop, furniture and equipment can be seen rattling and falling as the building trembled.

Another video from a seismic monitoring centre in Russia captured the moment the earthquake was detected, triggering immediate alarms.

Strongest Quake In Decades

The tremor has been described as the strongest to strike the Kamchatka Peninsula in decades. While the earthquake was felt slightly in parts of Japan, there have been no confirmed casualties reported as of now.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as aftershocks remain a possibility.

Earthquake near coast leaves several injured in Russia's far east

"Unfortunately, there are patients who were injured during the earthquake... All patients are in satisfactory condition. No serious injuries have been reported at this time," Kamchatka region health minister Oleg Melnikov was quoted as saying by the state TASS news agency.

Tsunami floods port town in Russia's far east

A tsunami hit Russia's far east coast on Wednesday, flooding a port town home to around 2,000 people, Russia's emergencies ministry said.

"The tsunami flooded parts of the port town of Severo-Kurilsk ... The population has been evacuated," the ministry said in a statement.

A video posted on Russian social media appeared to show buildings in the town submerged in seawater.

