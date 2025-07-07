A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Riverton, New Zealand, on Monday. No immediate damage or casualties have been reported.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck 208 km west-southwest of Riverton, New Zealand, on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

Scroll to load tweet…

The quake hit at 12:53:41 GMT with a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was located at 47.22°S latitude and 165.60°E longitude. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing possible aftershocks in the region.

New Zealand earthquakes

Earthquakes are common in New Zealand because the country lies on the boundary between the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate. These two large tectonic plates often grind against each other, causing frequent tremors. This makes New Zealand one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

According to GeoNet, New Zealand experiences more than 20,000 earthquakes each year. Of these, around 100 are strong enough to be felt, and some may pose risks to people and buildings. In fact, on average, about 229 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 or higher occur every year within 300 km of the country, nearly one every two days.

6.8 earthquake near Riverton in June

On June 24, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near Riverton, off the southwest coast of the South Island. The U.S. Geological Survey initially measured it at magnitude 7.0. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km. Thankfully, no tsunami warning was issued, and no major damage was reported.

New Zealand is known for being well-prepared when it comes to earthquakes. The country has strict building codes and emergency plans in place to help reduce risk during such events.

The New Zealand Emergency Management Agency is keeping a close watch on the situation and will release more updates as details come in.