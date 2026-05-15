Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited India, signalling a deeper partnership to bypass Western sanctions. Talks with PM Modi and S Jaishankar focused on independent trade mechanisms, a $100B trade goal by 2030, and geopolitical issues.

In a direct challenge to Western economic influence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday signalled a deepening of the "privileged strategic partnership" with India, focusing on insulating bilateral trade from the "unfriendly pressure" of third-country sanctions and tariffs. Speaking at a press conference in India after the BRICS meeting, Lavrov highlighted talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing them as part of a broader effort to deepen the partnership between the two countries.

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"During the talks with the Foreign Minister of India, His Excellency S Jaishankar, and during a lengthy reception and conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, we discussed the key areas of our privileged strategic partnership that were defined during the summits between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi, including the latest summit of this kind that took place here in New Delhi last December," Lavrov said.

Economic Expansion and Bypassing Sanctions

The discussions, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, centred on a massive economic expansion. Developing independent financial and trade mechanisms to bypass Western-led economic restrictions and the uncertainty of US "reciprocal tariffs." A formal goal to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 was also discussed, along with enhanced cooperation in transport corridors to improve connectivity between the two nations.

While the economic focus remained front and centre, the geopolitical backdrop was impossible to ignore. Lavrov provided an update on the progress made since the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in December 2025. "We also discussed the ways to improve the mechanisms of cooperation and to strengthen this cooperation further in trade and economy and in investment in such a way that we don't depend on the negative, unfriendly pressure from third countries," he added.

Lavrov added that the two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in transport and investment sectors, underlining efforts to expand connectivity and economic integration. These remarks made by the Russian Foreign Minister were a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs and other economic measures imposed by Washington, which had created a major uncertainty in the global economic market.

Geopolitical Discussions and Peaceful Resolutions

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Russian Foreign Minister and reiterated India's consistent support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts amid discussions on Ukraine and West Asia. In his post shared on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Lavrov for sharing an update on progress across the facets of the Special and Privileged Partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The leaders also exchanged views on several of the pressing geopolitical concerns, including Ukraine and West Asia. He reaffirmed the consistent support for a peaceful resolution.

"We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia. Reiterated our consistent support for efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of conflicts", PM Modi stated in a post on X. (ANI)