Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the new government under PM Balen Shah carries 'no old baggage' and is resolved to build a genuinely transformative and result-driven relationship with its 'most important partner', India.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Saturday said administration under PM Balen Shah carries "no old baggage" but result-driven diplomacy. Khanal, while delivering opening remarks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said that Nepal and India are stakeholders of a proud ancient civilization. "Nepal's new government carries a clear and decisive mandate for good governance, economic transformation and result-driven diplomacy. We carry no old baggage, only a firm resolve to build a genuinely transformative relationship with our close neighbor and most important partner. As Rastriya Swatantra Party's president, Rabi Lamichhane, who recently visited and eloquently wrote...and as your Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modiji have graciously acknowledged, Nepal and India are not merely two countries, we are stakeholders of a proud ancient civilization," he said.

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Modern Development-Oriented Partnership

Khanal said Nepal sought to transcend the bond with India into modern development-oriented partnership and noted the fuel assistance by India amid the West Asia crisis. "We seek to transcend this civilizational bond into modern development-oriented partnership. Nepal has placed the highest priority on its relationship with India. Under the new government, we are ready to engage substantively, purposefully and at the highest possible levels. The relationship with India, we it has not just been historical, it has also been one of the most important in times of our need, whether it's at the time of disaster or even today during West Asia crisis, the fuel supplies or the fertilizer supplies that you've always been our support," he said.

Khanal said he wishes to engage in converastions that set the stage for forthcoming high-level visits and marks the beginning of new chapter in the bilateral relationship. "Wanted to acknowledge that and wanted to be express our gratitude from both the government of Nepal and people of Nepal. I look forward to a productive, candid and outcome-oriented discussion today, one that sets the stage for forthcoming high-level visits and marks the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relationship," he said.

Khanal thanked Indian side for the warm hospitality, and noted that this was their conversation after the one they had on the sidelines of ninth Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius in April. "I convey the greetings of Right Honorable Prime Minister Balendra Shah and people of Nepal to you and government and people of India. It is a pleasure to meet you again after our productive conversation on the sidelines of ninth Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius in April. I'm glad that we now have the opportunity for this substantive and dedicated bilateral engagement. I also take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to you and government of India for warm and cordial hospitality extended to us ever since our arrival to this great city," he said.

India Has Always Stood by Nepal: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that India has always stood by Nepal, which has been demonstrated by uninterrupted fuel aid supply by India recently. "Our two countries have always stood by each other in times of need. In the wake of the ongoing crisis in West Asia, the Middle East, we have ensured uninterrupted fuel supplies to Nepal. The importance accorded to this relationship by both sides has only recently been demonstrated by the excellent visit of Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, the president of your party," he said.

Jaishankar noted that India-Nepal relationship is anchored in shared trust, goodwill and mutual benefit. "Excellency, it's a really great pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India. And I recall our meeting and conversation in Mauritius just I think about two months ago. So in our case, India-Nepal, we of course share a very special relationship, one which is built on a strong foundation of vibrant people-to-people ties, cross-border connect and shared cultural and religious traditions. It is anchored by shared trust, goodwill and mutual benefit," he said.

Cooperation in Newer Domains

Jaishankar noted that India and Nepal have the opportunity to cooperate in newer domains like startups, AI and others. "And our bilateral ties have steadily developed in areas like trade, commerce, investment, energy, development cooperation, education, disaster response and culture. But today we have an opportunity to also take it forward in many other areas, in newer domains like startups, AI, information technology, renewable energy and others. We collaborate closely to maintain security along our long and uniquely open borders," he said.

Jaishankar hoped the visit will help both nations unlock the full potential of their ties. "I would like to take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the success of your government. There are strong complementarities between the objectives outlined by your government and the initiatives that India has taken in the neighborhood. And I want today to very clearly and strongly send a message of collaboration and cooperation. We believe that today there is an opportunity to decisively shift the trajectory of India-Nepal relations and to realize the full potential of our ties," he said.

EAM further reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments on working with Nepal for mutual prosperity. "I'm confident that our deliberations today will help us advance towards this objective. Before concluding, let me reiterate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments regarding India's commitment to working with Nepal for mutual progress, prosperity and well-being of our two countries. Once again, a very, very warm welcome to New Delhi," he said.

On Friday, Khanal arrived in India for a two-day official visit. The visit by Khanal marks the highest-level official engagement from the government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah since it assumed office in March this year. (ANI)