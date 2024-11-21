Russia 'fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile' at Ukraine for first time; key features of ICBM explained

Ukraine’s military has reported that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) overnight, targeting the central-eastern city of Dnipro. If confirmed, this would mark the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the ongoing conflict.

In a statement released Thursday via the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine’s Air Force did not specify the exact type of missile but confirmed it was launched from Russia's Astrakhan region, which borders the Caspian Sea. Along with the ICBM, Russia reportedly fired eight other missiles at the city. Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted six of the incoming missiles.

Local officials confirmed that the attack left two people wounded and caused damage to an industrial facility and a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities.

While the use of an ICBM may seem excessive for such a target, these missiles are typically equipped with nuclear warheads. The launch serves as a stark reminder of Russia’s nuclear capabilities and raises concerns of further escalation in the war.

Also read: Warning to US? Putin signs Russia's revised nuclear doctrine that lowers threshold for use of nuke weapons

The conflict has evolved into a more international issue with the arrival of North Korean troops to support Russia on the battlefield, a development that US officials say led President Joe Biden to adjust his policy on allowing Ukraine to use longer-range US missiles against Russia. In response, the Kremlin has threatened further escalation.

This attack occurred two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an updated nuclear doctrine, which lowers the threshold for Russia's use of nuclear weapons. On Tuesday, Ukraine launched several American-supplied long-range missiles, and by Wednesday, it had reportedly fired UK-made Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory.

Putin has previously warned that the provision of such weapons to Ukraine could escalate the conflict into a direct war between Russia and NATO.

The new nuclear doctrine permits Russia to consider a nuclear response to a conventional attack by any nation that is backed by a nuclear power. While it leaves room for flexibility, the doctrine is vague enough to keep Putin's options open without committing to immediate nuclear use.

What is an ICBM?

Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) are a class of long-range missiles designed to deliver nuclear warheads across vast distances, often spanning thousands of miles, from one continent to another. These missiles have played a critical role in global military strategies, especially during the Cold War, and continue to be a crucial part of the nuclear deterrent forces of several nations today.

The United States, Russia, China, France, India, the United Kingdom, Israel, and North Korea are the only countries confirmed to have operational intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed nation without ICBMs.

What are the key features of an ICBM?

Range and Speed

The defining characteristic of an ICBM is its range. It must be capable of traveling distances greater than 5,500 kilometers (about 3,400 miles), allowing it to target any part of the globe. ICBMs are incredibly fast, with speeds that can exceed 24,000 kilometers per hour (around 15,000 miles per hour) during the terminal phase of flight. Multi-Stage Propulsion

ICBMs typically use a multi-stage rocket system to achieve their incredible range. The missile launches in stages, with each stage using its own rocket motor to propel the missile further into the atmosphere. Once the missile exits the Earth’s atmosphere, it travels along a ballistic trajectory and re-enters for its final descent toward the target. Payload and Warhead

ICBMs can carry a variety of payloads, including nuclear warheads, conventional explosives, or decoys. The most common use of ICBMs is for delivering nuclear payloads, which may be equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs). This allows a single missile to carry several warheads, each aimed at different targets, making it harder for defence systems to intercept them. Guidance Systems

Modern ICBMs are equipped with sophisticated guidance systems to ensure precision. These systems often use inertial guidance to navigate the missile through the atmosphere and GPS for the final phase of targeting. The missiles are also capable of adjusting their flight paths during their trajectory to avoid interception by defence systems. Launch Platforms

ICBMs can be launched from a variety of platforms. The most common launch sites include silo-based systems buried underground, mobile launch platforms (such as truck-mounted systems), and submarines. Submarine-launched ICBMs are particularly valuable because they provide the advantage of stealth and mobility, making them harder to detect and target.

Also read: Germany gears up for war with Russia? Details of secret 1,000-page 'Operationsplan Deutschland' revealed

Historical Context of the ICBM

The development of the ICBM was a game-changer in global military strategy, particularly during the Cold War, when the arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union reached its peak. The origins of the ICBM can be traced back to the technological advancements of World War II, which laid the groundwork for the missile systems of the future.

World War II and Early Missile Development

The V-2 rocket, developed by Nazi Germany during World War II, is considered the first true ballistic missile. This technology, though not an ICBM by today’s standards, was the precursor to later missile development. After the war, both the United States and the Soviet Union acquired German missile technology, which became a foundation for their own missile programs. Cold War and the Space Race

The Cold War was a period of intense military rivalry between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, where nuclear weapons and missile systems played a central role. In the 1950s, both nations embarked on developing their own ICBMs to ensure the ability to retaliate in the event of a nuclear attack. The launch of the Soviet Union’s Sputnik satellite in 1957 showed the world that the USSR had the capability to launch missiles that could potentially reach the U.S., marking the dawn of the ICBM era. U.S. Development of the ICBM : The United States began developing its ICBM program in the late 1940s and early 1950s. The first successful test of an ICBM by the U.S. came in 1959 with the Atlas missile. The U.S. then developed more advanced systems, including the Minuteman missile, which had greater range and accuracy.

: The United States began developing its ICBM program in the late 1940s and early 1950s. The first successful test of an ICBM by the U.S. came in 1959 with the Atlas missile. The U.S. then developed more advanced systems, including the Minuteman missile, which had greater range and accuracy. Soviet ICBM Development: The Soviet Union also began its ICBM program in the early 1950s. In 1957, the Soviet Union successfully launched the R-7 Semyorka, the world’s first ICBM capable of reaching the U.S. The R-7's success gave the USSR a significant advantage in the early stages of the arms race. The Cuban Missile Crisis

The potential of ICBMs to deliver devastating nuclear payloads became starkly evident during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. The Soviet Union secretly placed nuclear missiles in Cuba, bringing the world to the brink of nuclear war. In response, the United States had its own ICBMs targeted at the Soviet Union, and both sides recognized the existential threat posed by these weapons. The crisis led to increased efforts to limit the spread of ICBMs and other nuclear weapons, eventually culminating in arms control treaties. Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD)

The concept of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), a doctrine based on the premise that a full-scale nuclear war would result in the annihilation of both the attacker and the defender, was directly influenced by the presence of ICBMs. As both superpowers developed vast arsenals of ICBMs, the threat of total destruction prevented the use of these weapons in actual warfare, although they remained central to both countries’ defence strategies. Post-Cold War and Modern Developments

After the Cold War ended, the importance of ICBMs did not diminish. Countries like China, India, and North Korea have developed their own ICBM capabilities. The United States continues to maintain a large stockpile of nuclear missiles, while Russia also modernizes its ICBM systems, including the development of new missiles like the RS-28 Sarmat, which is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads.

Despite efforts at arms control, such as the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the threat of ICBMs remains a critical component of global military strategy. Modern missile defence systems, such as anti-ballistic missile systems, have been developed to counter the threat of ICBMs, but they are not foolproof, and the risk of missile proliferation has raised concerns in the international community.

Latest Videos