Russia claims it captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine, eyes further expansion amid talks with US

Russia captures two east Ukrainian villages, edging closer to the Dnipropetrovsk region, as Moscow continues its advance in eastern Ukraine.

Russia claims it captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine, eyes further expansion amid talks with US dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
AFP |Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 5:12 PM IST

Moscow, Russia: Russia on Friday said it captured two more east Ukrainian villages in the Donetsk region, edging closer to the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also Read: India rejects Türkiye President's 'objectionable' remarks on Kashmir, lodges strong protest | WATCH

Moscow has pressed a small but steady advance in eastern Ukraine since last summer, bringing home some successes, with morale in Russia now emboldened by US President Donald Trump opening talks with the Kremlin and criticising Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry  said it took the village of Nadezhdynka, some 10 kilometres (six miles) east of the regional border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

It also claimed Novosilka, further south, another village close to the neighbouring region.

The Kremlin has set the goal of conquering the whole of the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that it claimed to have annexed without fully controlling.

It has not made any formal territorial claims over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Moscow is trying to capture more land as it launches talks with the United States on how to end the conflict.

When the Kremlin launched its offensive in February 2022 it tried to take the capital Kyiv before being pushed back by Ukrainian forces.

It has since appeared to scale down its territorial aims, instructing troops to take the four regions in the south and east.

Also Read: "I have lot of respect for the PM, but": Trump questions $21 million US allocation for voter turnout in India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Netanyahu vows revenge as Israel accuses Hamas of returning the wrong body ddr

'Unspeakable cynicism': Netanyahu vows revenge as Israel accuses Hamas of returning the wrong body

India rejects Turkiye President's 'objectionable' remarks on Kashmir, lodges strong protest (WATCH) ddr

India rejects Türkiye President's 'objectionable' remarks on Kashmir, lodges strong protest | WATCH

Chinas DeepSeek AI help tighten grip on citizens, could impact personal freedom and global security: Report dmn

China’s DeepSeek AI help tighten grip on citizens, could impact personal freedom and global security: Report

Free Balochistan Movement urges UN to intervene, end Pakistani aggression and secure independence dmn

Free Balochistan Movement urges UN to intervene, end Pakistani aggression and secure independence

Scientists discover 'Death Pools' in the Red Sea - They may hold key to life beyond Earth ddr

Scientists discover 'Death Pools' in the Red Sea - They may hold key to life beyond Earth

Recent Stories

WWE: Sable to Chyna, 5 female superstars who had negative encounters with Vince McMahon dmn

WWE: Sable to Chyna, 5 female superstars who had negative encounters with Vince McMahon

Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'? gcw

Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'?

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH) ddr

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH)

Crickets National Stage: Pakistan Hosts 2025 Champions Trophy

Cricket's National Stage: Pakistan Hosts 2025 Champions Trophy

Retail Investors Stay Bullish On Cruise Lines Despite Potential Trump Tax Threat

Retail Investors Stay Bullish On Cruise Lines Despite Potential Trump Tax Threat

Recent Videos

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon
Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Video Icon
How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

Video Icon
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nepali Student’s Tragic Death at KIIT: MEA Breaks Silence, Assures Action & Support!

Nepali Student’s Tragic Death at KIIT: MEA Breaks Silence, Assures Action & Support!

Video Icon