India rejects Türkiye President's 'objectionable' remarks on Kashmir, lodges strong protest | WATCH

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, considering Kashmiri aspirations. During his two-day Pakistan visit, he made these remarks after holding bilateral and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

India has strongly objected to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, calling them "unwarranted and unacceptable."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has lodged a formal protest with the Turkish ambassador, asserting that such comments on India's territorial integrity and sovereignty will not be tolerated.

"We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are internal to India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of India, and statements undermining this fact are unacceptable. It would have been more appropriate if the real issue—the Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism, which poses the biggest threat to the people of Jammu and Kashmir—was addressed instead."

Also read: Free Balochistan Movement urges UN to intervene, end Pakistani aggression and secure independence

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday called for resolving the Kashmir issue through dialogue between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the need to consider the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Erdogan, currently on a two-day visit to Pakistan, made these remarks following his one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

India's sharp response followed Erdogan's statement on Kashmir, which India said were unwarranted interference in its internal affairs.

Also read: Indian and Pakistani armies to hold flag meeting over recent Poonch Sector firing

