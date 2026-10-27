A runaway cow turned a quiet New York suburb into a scene straight out of a comedy movie after leading police on a frantic chase and even dodging an attempt to lasso her as she trotted fearlessly down a roadway.

A runaway cow turned a quiet New York suburb into a scene straight out of a comedy movie after leading police on a frantic chase and even dodging an attempt to lasso her as she trotted fearlessly down a roadway. Maggie, a four-year-old Highland cow, escaped from Little Cabin’s Farm in Carmel, New York, and went on an unexpected adventure across the Putnam County suburb over the weekend, News12 reported.

Footage obtained by the outlet captured the adorable yet chaotic spectacle, with Maggie bounding down the road as startled motorists shouted from their cars and police officers scrambled to catch up with her.

The bizarre chase left witnesses stunned as the energetic cow appeared unfazed by the commotion around her.

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“Holy sh-t! It’s a cow!” one person is heard yelling. “Oh my god, he’s running straight at my car,” another person said.

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In a bid to bring the runaway animal under control, an officer was seen attempting to lasso Maggie in the middle of the roadway. The pursuit eventually came to an end when the officer managed to stop her, News12 reported.

Maggie’s wild escapade ended without any reported harm. Little Cabin’s Farm later confirmed that the four-year-old cow, who originally came from Massachusetts, was safe and had been reunited with her calf.

“She got a little freaked out and jumped out and went to the woods, so we were behind her for four days,” one of the farm’s owners, Marianna Brophy, told the outlet.