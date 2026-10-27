President Zelenskyy condemns a Russian ballistic missile attack on a Kyiv university and civilian areas, urging allies to speed up air defense deliveries to stop the terror and protect lives as rescue operations continue amid ongoing threats.

Russian Ballistic Missiles Strike Kyiv University and Civilian Areas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian ballistic missile attack targeted university grounds and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, warning that delays by allies in delivering air defence systems due to bureaucratic hurdles directly aid terror. Taking to X, Zelenskyy confirmed that rescue operations were underway after missiles hit heavily populated locations, damaging residential complexes and trapping civilians under debris.

"Russian ballistic missiles struck the grounds of a university in Kyiv and the area around it – effectively the campus, Kyoto Park, the area near a metro station, and residential buildings. The exact number of casualties is not yet known. But tragically, there are victims. There are people injured. Rescue operations are underway. There is extensive damage, and there are also reports that people may be trapped under the rubble. All emergency services are at the scene and doing their work, saving lives," Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy Warns of Imminent Threats and Urges Global Action

Call for Long-Range Capabilities to Counter Strikes

Emphasising that the strikes were directed entirely at urban civilian hubs rather than defence infrastructure, the Ukrainian President warned that further attacks, including kamikaze drone barrages, remain an imminent threat. "The missiles hit very crowded areas, and there is not a single military facility nearby. This was a strike directly on the city, on its infrastructure. Unfortunately, there may be more strikes coming. The attack with 'shaheds' is also continuing – against Kyiv and our other cities and communities," he added.

Reiterating his urgent appeal to international allies, Zelenskyy stressed that prompt execution of agreed military assistance is critical, urging partners to provide long-range capabilities to neutralise Russian missile launchers at their source. "And it is precisely under such circumstances, when the threat is constant, when strikes can come at any moment and target cities and villages directly, that artificial delays in providing air defense to Ukraine help terror. It is important that political agreements be implemented promptly at the team level. It is important that our partners understand that Ukraine needs the proper tools to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers. This would be the most effective way to save lives," the President asserted.

Calling on the global community not to abandon Kyiv amid continuous hostilities, Zelenskyy maintained that Moscow bears sole responsibility for the protracted war and civilian fatalities. "It is important that the world sees that Russia is showing nothing but a desire to kill and continue waging war. Ukraine must not be left to face this alone, and it is solely Russia’s fault that the war is still going on and people are still dying. Please take care of yourselves. All partners should stand with Ukraine, with the protection of lives," Zelenskyy concluded. (ANI)