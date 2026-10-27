US President Trump commends Netanyahu as Israel prepares for national elections. Key issues include national security, the Iran conflict, and military conscription as over 7 million citizens head to the polls amidst ongoing regional tensions.

US President Trump Praises Benjamin Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump has praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has performed remarkably well despite facing difficult circumstances. Speaking to reporters in Andrew, Iowa, Trump dismissed suggestions that Netanyahu had actively requested or pleaded for his political endorsement ahead of the upcoming Israeli elections, while reiterating his appreciation for the Prime Minister's leadership. "He's done a very good job as Prime Minister under very trying conditions," Trump said when asked about his backing for Netanyahu.

Israel Prepares for National Elections

Meanwhile in Israel, the voting will take place between 7:00 AM and 10:00 PM on Tuesday across the country. A total of 7,336,553 citizens are registered and eligible to cast their ballot. To accommodate the electorate, officials have established 12,018 polling stations nationwide. Significant focus has been placed on voter accessibility, with 6,209 accessible polling stations available, a figure that includes 3,621 dedicated special accessibility stations.

Regional Tensions and Political Landscape

The polls come amidst fragile times in West Asia, with Israel embroiled in the Iran conflict and facing heat on its southern border in its skirmish with Hezbollah. For incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu, the narrative is simple: a projection that only he can keep the Iranian threat at bay, especially with his endorsement from US President Trump. Netanyahu's coalition comprises his own Likud Party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's pro-settler Religious Zionism, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's far-right party, Jewish Power.

Expert Perspectives on Election Factors

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Major Ariel Averbuch has highlighted national security, the conscription of Ultra-Orthodox Jews, and post-war uncertainty as the central factors influencing voters ahead of the crucial elections. Emphasising that the ongoing conflict has made citizen safety the paramount priority, Averbuch pointed out that public sentiment is heavily driven by immediate concerns over the protection of the Israeli people, alongside widespread debates regarding the recruitment of Orthodox Jews into the military. "Since we are currently in the midst of a war, a lot of citizens are concerned about our safety. First and foremost, it is the concern about the safety and security of the Israeli people. The second thing that a lot of people are talking about is Orthodox Jews joining the army. And third, a lot of people are concerned about where things will go from here...all these things combined are what will determine the outcome tomorrow...I am concerned that we might see a tie, and then Netanyahu will probably remain in power in the second round,” he said. (ANI)

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