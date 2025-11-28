Romania's Embassy in Delhi hosted its National Day, marking the Great Union of 1918 and 77 years of diplomatic ties with India. The event, led by Ambassador Sena Latif, highlighted expanding cooperation and vibrant cultural exchange.

Marking a Diplomatic Milestone

The Embassy of Romania in Delhi hosted its National Day Reception at The Imperial Hotel, commemorating the historic Great Union of 1918--the moment that shaped modern Romania, an official statement said.

This year's celebration carried heightened significance as Romania and India marked 77 years of diplomatic partnership, celebrated through renewed energy, expanding cooperation, and a shared commitment to shaping a more interconnected, culturally dynamic world.

Fostering Ties Through Cultural Diplomacy

The host of this celebration was Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania to India--an inspiring diplomat whose vision, warmth, and dynamic leadership have brought a distinct vibrancy to Romania-India relations. Under her stewardship, cultural diplomacy has become a powerful bridge between the two nations, strengthening collaborations across arts, academia, and innovation.

An Evening of Artistic Celebration

The evening opened with the Romanian National Anthem performed by Iulia Vantur, the celebrated Romanian artist whose extraordinary artistic journey spans Bollywood to being a part of 'WE ARE THE NEW WORLD @ THE VATICAN'. She also presented select musical pieces from her acclaimed global repertoire.

The Indian National Anthem was performed by Srijan Arora, a young Indian talent who fuses classical artistry with cutting-edge technological brilliance, the statement said.

Guests also witnessed a spellbinding performance by the Transilvania Folkloric Ensemble of Baia Mare, bringing Romania's traditional dance heritage to life through expressive choreography and vibrant cultural storytelling.

Architectural Exhibition as a Symbolic Bridge

A distinctive highlight was an architectural exhibition curated by Architect Rajendra Kumar, crafted as a symbolic bridge celebrating the artistic, historical, and cultural echoes shared by Romania and India.

A Grand Reception Uniting Nations

The ceremony was elegantly guided by Sanjaanaa Jon, an internationally recognised Indian filmmaker, philanthropist, and global cultural integrator whose work unites nations through art, sustainability, and humanitarian advocacy.

The reception brought together senior dignitaries, diplomats, cultural and business leaders, as well as the Romanian community, offering guests a taste of authentic Romanian cuisine and an immersive celebration of friendship, cultural harmony, and global cooperation, as per the statement.

The Embassy of Romania extends its warm appreciation to all attendees for making the evening a memorable celebration of the evolving bond between Romania and India, driven by shared values, vibrant culture, and a forward-looking global vision, as per the statement.