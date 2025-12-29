Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s crowded Cox’s Bazar camps have elected a new leadership council, hoping it can improve life in the squalid settlements and revive long-stalled efforts to return safely to Myanmar.

In July, the refugees held their first elections since their influx began eight years ago, resulting in the formation of the United Council of Rohang (UCR).

"They are working to take us home," said Khairul Islam, 37, who back home had a thriving timber business.

The new council has brought him a glimmer of hope amid an uncertain future.

"We can hardly breathe in these cramped camp rooms... all our family members live in a single room," he said.

"It's unbearably hot inside. Back in Myanmar, we didn't even need a ceiling fan. In summer, we used to sit under tall trees," Islam said, his eyes welling up.

More than 3,000 voters from across 33 refugee camps cast their ballots to elect an executive committee and five rotating presidents to focus on human rights, education and health.

Addressing a gathering at one of the camps, UCR president Mohammad Sayed Ullah urged refugees not to forget the violence that forced the mostly Muslim group to flee Myanmar's Rakhine state.

"Never forget that we left our parents' graves behind. Our women died on the way here. They were tortured and killed... and some drowned at sea," said Sayed Ullah, dressed in a white full-sleeved shirt and lungi.

"We must prepare ourselves to return home," he said, prompting members of the audience to nod in agreement.

(Aerial view of the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh; Image Credit: Getty Images)

A seat at the table

"UCR wants to emerge as the voice of the Rohingyas on the negotiation table," Sayed Ullah later told AFP.

"It's about us, yet we were nowhere as stakeholders."

The council is not the first attempt to organise Rohingya refugees.

Several groups emerged after 2017, including the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, once led by prominent activist Mohib Ullah.

But he was murdered in 2021.

And even before that, many organisations were shut down after a major 2019 rally, when the Rohingya said they would go home only with full rights and safety guarantees.

"Some newspapers misrepresented us, claiming we wanted to stay permanently in Bangladesh," Sayed Ullah said.

"Many organisers were detained. The hardest blow was the assassination of Mohib Ullah."

But trust is slowly building up again among the Rohingya crammed in the camps in Cox's Bazar.

"Of course we will return home," said 18-year-old Mosharraf, who fled the town of Buthidaung with his family.

"UCR will negotiate for better education. If we are better educated, we can build global consensus for our return," he told AFP.

Security threats

Many refugees have started approaching the body with complaints against local Rohingya leaders, reflecting a slow but noticeable shift in attitudes.

On a recent sunny morning, an AFP reporter saw more than a dozen Rohingya waiting outside the UCR office with complaints.

Some said they were tortured while others reported losing small amounts of gold they had carried while fleeing their homes.

Analysts say it remains unclear whether the new council can genuinely represent the Rohingya or if it ultimately serves the interests of Bangladeshi authorities.

"The UCR 'elections' appear to have been closely controlled by the authorities," said Thomas Kean, senior consultant at the International Crisis Group.

Security threats also loom large, undermining efforts to forge political dialogue.

Armed groups like the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation continue to operate in the camps.

A report by campaign group Fortify Rights said at least 65 Rohingyas were killed in 2024.

"Violence and killings in the Rohingya camps need to stop, and those responsible must be held to account," the report quoted activist John Quinley as saying.

