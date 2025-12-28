Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, ordered the creation of a Cyber Security Council to secure upcoming elections. He stressed that cyber crimes would be dealt with sternly and called for enhanced data utilization.

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh directed the formation of a Cyber Security Council to ensure security during elections. In a post on X, Yunus said that cyber crimes will be dealt very sternly. নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে সাইবার নিরাপত্তা জোরদারের নির্দেশ প্রধান উপদেষ্টার ঢাকা, ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫: আগামী সংসদ নির্বাচন ও গণভোটকে সামনে রেখে সব ধরনের সাইবার নিরাপত্তা নিশ্চিত করতে জাতীয়সাইবার সুরক্ষা এজেন্সিকে নির্দেশ দিয়েছেন জাতীয় সাইবার সুরক্ষা কাউন্সিলের চেয়ারম্যান মাননীয়… pic.twitter.com/nE9OBQhZtP — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) December 28, 2025

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Adviser's Directives on Cyber Security

The statement quoted the Chief Adviser as saying, "We need to increase our data utilization capabilities with a focus on the upcoming elections." And all types of cyber crimes will have to be dealt with sternly." As per the statement, Yunus said that the government is trying to bring all types of citizen services on online platform. Presently many services are being provided online in India and abroad. To keep these services secure and uninterrupted, it is necessary to strengthen cyber security. Instruct the concerned to consider the areas of civil service with special importance. Chief Deputy. He said, "The organizations including cyber security agencies will adopt cyber security measures. They will have to update their software and hardware regularly. along with this system The engaged manpower will have to be made more efficient," as per the statement. He further said, the organization and associated manpower will have to be brought under a rating system, so that Actual assessment of cyber security of the concerned organization becomes easier. No one can get away with committing a crime in the financial sector - National Cyber Chief directs security agency to play an effective role along with justice department Consultant.

Cross-Agency Collaboration and Sector-Specific Measures

Principal Advisor in charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology in the meeting Special Assistant Faiz Ahmed said, currently critical information has been provided to 35 organizations. Listed as infrastructure. He suggested to include some more institutions in this list. Apart from this, hoaxes, misinformation, disinformation and other cyber threats centering on the upcoming elections. To achieve coordination between National Cyber Security Agency and BitTrFC in crime prevention. Attach great importance to the subject, as per the statement.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansoor said that various steps have already been taken to strengthen the cyber security of the banking sector. Has been done and some more activities are under process. Apart from this, he praised the initiative of creating Sectoral Certificate (CERT), the statement said.

Agency's Action Plan Presented

Member Secretary of the National Cyber Security Council and Director General of the National Cyber Security Agency Dr. Mohd. The activities and future of the agency through Power Point Presentation by Bur Rahman. Receiving and further processing of complaints of crimes committed in the cyber environment with action plan Presenting the details of "Cyber Incident Reporting and Response System" designed for this.

"Among others present at the meeting were Law Officer Asif Nazrul, Information and Communication Technology Secretary, Shrish Hyder Choudhary, Inspector General of Police (IGP). Baharul Alam and Chairman of the National Revenue Board, Mohd. Abdur Rahman Khan. "

Council Formation and Legal Framework

After the promulgation of Cyber Security Ordinance 2025 on 21 May, various To ensure cyber security of state institutions and citizens, last 26 August National Cyber Security Council is formed. This council of 25 members is headed by the Chief Advisor to the interim government," the statement added. (ANI)