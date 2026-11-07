Congressman Ro Khanna celebrates the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the 2026 US midterm elections, labeling the win a 'tsunami,' while condemning President Trump's decision to appoint Stephen Miller as the White House Chief of Staff.

Ro Khanna Celebrates Democratic Midterm Election Success

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna marked Diwali celebrations in the United States, hailing Democrats' electoral performance in the 2026 Midterms. "Good over Bad; Light over Darkness; Knowledge over Ignorance. This Diwali, I will (be) celebrating Nov 3," Ro Khanna wrote on X.

The Democrats swept the polls, winning 254 seats in the House, flipping 44, and they now have 54 seats in the Senate, as they have gained control of Congress. A Democratic majority in the House would allow the party to intensify congressional scrutiny of US President Donald Trump's administration through investigations and hearings. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations.

Impact of War and Electoral Analysis

Earlier, Trump agreed with Vice President JD Vance's assessment that the war with Iran contributed to the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections, acknowledging that the conflict drove up gasoline prices in the short term but insisting that military action against Tehran was necessary to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Following the electoral outcome, in a conversation with prominent Indian-American community leader and former Joe Biden administration adviser Ajay Jain Bhoturia, Congressman Khanna lauded the results as a "tsunami," comparing it with poll results in 2008. He asserted, "It's going to be over 250 seats. We may get as big a majority as we had under Obama in 2008. This is a tsunami. It is a repudiation of Trump."

"People want lower costs. They want this war ended. Why? Because if you end the war, you're going to immediately lower the cost of food, lower the cost of gas, lower the cost of diesel. That's causing home heating to go up," Khanna noted.

Democratic Criticism of Administration Appointments

Meanwhile, in a post-poll development, top Democratic leaders unleashed a blistering offensive against United States President Donald Trump’s decision to elevate adviser Stephen Miller to White House Chief of Staff, framing the appointment as an "act of vengeance" following the administration's bruising midterm election defeats.

Leading the charge, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna labelled the elevation a deliberate retaliatory strike against immigrant communities who voted heavily against the administration. "Stephen Miller is the architect of Trump’s rogue immigration policy. Appointing him Chief of Staff is an act of vengeance against the millions of Latinos who came out to call for abolishing ICE," Khanna wrote on social media platform X. (ANI)