Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video

Two on-duty female constables fought with armed robbers at a bank in Bihar's Hajipur. The courageous women cops dominated the criminals and prevented the robbery. The accused fled the spot after locals assembled at the place.

A shocking caught on-cam footage from Bihar has surfaced online and has gone viral. The 15-second-long video shows two fearless women police personnel who thwarted a bank robbery in the Vaishali district by battling three robbers.

The lady constables, identified as Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari of Bihar police, were guarding the Gramin Bank in Sendhuari block, where three people tried to rob. After reaching the spot on their bike, the robbers entered the bank.

When the women police personnel witnessed the masked robbers in the bank, they asked to produce their documents. Upon which, the men removed a pistol and attempted to snatch the rifles of the women constables. However, the courageous lady cops fought them off. Many locals assembled at the place, and the robbers eventually fled. The incident occurred around 11 am; fortunately, there was no firing.

According to sources, top officials of the district reached the bank and appreciated the heroic efforts of the lady constables. It is also said the brave actions of two women officers were recommended for the reward. The police team has launched a search operation for the accused, and the attempted robbery is being investigated.

The official Twitter handle of Bihar Police shared this video with the details about the incident in the caption. After being shared online, the video accumulated over 25K views and 819 likes. Social media users lauded the women cops for their bravery.

A user wrote, "Feeling proud of such brave Bihar police lady constable." Another person commented, "I have seen the whole video; there were many men, but no one had guts to go near, and these two girls just kept fighting....hats off." A third user wrote, "They have shown great courage and risked their lives! They must be honoured and rewarded." Watch the video.

