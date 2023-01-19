Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The bias is blatant...' India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'

    In a weekly briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "Do note that this has not been screened in India... We think that this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible."

    India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    India on Thursday sharply reacted to BBC’s series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. 

    In a weekly briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "Do note that this has not been screened in India... We think that this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible."

    Also Read: 'BJP, RSS created atmosphere of hatred in country': Rahul Gandhi at Pathankot rally

    He further added: "If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts."

    The two-part series of the BBC documentary called 'India: The Modi Question' has also evoked sharp reactions from across the globe and particularly in the UK.

    "A look at tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India's Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in the 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead," says the series descriptor.

    The BBC claimed that the series examines how "Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population'. The documentary also talks about 'a series of controversial policies' by Prime Minister Modi after his re-election in 2019, including 'the removal of Kashmir's special status guaranteed under Article 370' and 'a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly'.

    As per reports, YouTube has removed the video from its platform.

    Released on Tuesday, the series takes a close look at the story of Narendra Modi and tracks his journey to power. It has also made an in-depth study of his political career, including his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

    To note, a Supreme Court-appointed investigation had recently found no proof of any wrongdoing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was Gujarat chief minister when the riots broke out. 

    In a report a decade after the riots, the Special Investigation Team had exonerated Prime Minister Modi citing 'no prosecutable evidence'. The Supreme Court had, in June last year, backed the clearance to Prime Minister Modi and said the case was 'devoid of merits' and was filed 'obviously, for ulterior design'.

    Even British lawmakers have been critical of the BBC's decision to air the controversial documentary.

    While accusing the BBC of biased reporting, UK House of Lords member Lord Rami Ranger wrote on Twitter: '@BBCNews You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians It insults a democratically elected@PMOIndia Indian Police and the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting.'

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its time New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign next month gcw

    'It’s time...’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign next month

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered AJR

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered

    Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

    Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

    Brazils President Lula sacks 40 guards for presidential residence riots, criticises military AJR

    Brazil's President Lula sacks 40 guards for presidential residence riots, criticises military

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    Recent Stories

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letter to new recruits on January 20 AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letter to new recruits on January 20

    Usain Bolt fans shocked after sprint legend loses $12.8 dollars in financial scam in jamaica snt

    'Awful': Usain Bolt fans shocked after sprint legend loses $12.7 million in financial scam

    'I have accepted Islam... ' Rakhi Sawant converts after marriage with Adil Khan Durrani vma

    'I have accepted Islam... ' Rakhi Sawant converts after marriage with Adil Khan Durrani

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India working hard for podium finish; will be dream come true - PR Sreejesh-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'India working hard for podium finish; will be dream come true' - Sreejesh

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration ends on January 20; check details - adt

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration to conclude on January 20; check details

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon