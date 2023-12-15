Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rishi Sunak explores potential social media ban for Under-16s in UK: Report

    While the deliberations are at an early stage and the final plan remains uncertain, the UK government is reportedly set to initiate a consultation process in January to gather evidence on the potential harm to children from using social media.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    The UK government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is reportedly considering a potential crackdown on social media access for children under the age of 16. According to a Bloomberg report quoting anonymous sources, discussions are underway regarding the implementation of measures such as bans or improved parental controls. While the deliberations are at an early stage and the final plan remains uncertain, the government is reportedly set to initiate a consultation process in January to gather evidence on the potential harm to children from using social media.

    The discussions come on the heels of the UK's recent passage of the Online Safety Act, which aims to increase the responsibility of companies providing user-to-user services to protect individuals, especially children, on the internet. The legislation includes provisions for age verification obligations to enhance online safety.

    Amid these developments, concerns have been raised by British parents following Meta Platform Inc.'s decision to introduce encrypted messaging on Facebook. The National Crime Agency has issued warnings about the safety of children on the platform, expressing apprehensions about the potential risks associated with encrypted communication. Damian Hinds, the schools minister, has urged Meta to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the ability to intercept and investigate individuals involved in child abuse.

    The government's exploration of potential measures reflects a broader commitment to keeping children safe online. However, the delicate balancing act between ensuring the safety of young users and respecting individual freedoms remains a central theme. The discussions involve weighing the efficacy of measures like bans against the need to provide improved parental controls and education about responsible online behavior.

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokeswoman, Camilla Marshall, confirmed that the government is looking broadly at the issue of online child safety. However, she refrained from commenting on specific measures under consideration. The prime minister is expected to attend Giorgia Meloni's political party convention in Rome, where he may engage with prominent figures, including Elon Musk. Despite their shared appearance at the UK's AI safety summit, there are reportedly no formal plans for Sunak to meet with Musk during the upcoming event.

    As the UK government explores potential measures to safeguard children on social media platforms, the delicate balance between protecting users and preserving online freedoms becomes increasingly apparent. The forthcoming consultation in January will provide stakeholders with an opportunity to contribute their perspectives, ensuring that any policy decisions strike an appropriate balance between safety and individual rights in the digital age.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
