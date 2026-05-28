The question facing both governments is whether Nepal's relationship with India is best understood and managed as a dependence to be reduced or as a partnership to be made more equitable.

New Delhi: Tariff friction between Nepal and India has reopened a debate that runs deeper than trade policy, as policy makers and economists in Kathmandu weigh Nepal's genuine desire for economic sovereignty against the structural reality that its markets, supply chains and consumer prices are tightly linked to India in ways that no medium-term diversification strategy can easily unwind. The question facing both governments is whether Nepal's relationship with India is best understood and managed as a dependence to be reduced or as a partnership to be made more equitable.

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The relationship has deep historical roots. The 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship set the framework for open borders, free movement of people and goods, and the transit arrangement that has since given Nepal access to Kolkata and Haldia ports. Later bilateral trade treaties refined the terms of commerce. The open border has been the basis for a level of economic integration that most landlocked countries do not have with their neighbours, and it has supported relatively stable access to Indian goods at prices that reflect geographic proximity rather than international shipping costs.

The asymmetries in this relationship are real and have been a persistent source of political tension in Kathmandu. India's economy is roughly 90 times the size of Nepal's. In any negotiation on trade terms, tariffs or transit conditions, Nepal bargains from a structurally weaker position. When India adjusts its own import policies, sanitary standards or border procedures, the effects on Nepal's trade are immediate, even when Nepal is not the intended target. Nepal, by contrast, has limited ability to impose reciprocal costs on India through its own trade policy decisions.

Nepal has pursued diversification. Trade with China has grown over the past decade, particularly in consumer electronics, vehicles and some building materials, supported by the China-Nepal transit and trade agreement that provides overland access via Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi. In theory, this gives Nepal an alternative to exclusive reliance on India. In practice, the Himalayan overland routes face geographic constraints, seasonal closures and logistics costs that make them uncompetitive for bulk commodities compared to India's rail and road network — and seven years after the transit agreement was signed, not a single third-country shipment had moved through the Chinese routes.

Chinese goods arrive in Nepal at higher delivered prices on most product categories where direct comparison is possible.

Bangladesh has also emerged as a potential partner for some categories of garment and textile imports, and various third-country suppliers have expanded their presence in Nepal's consumer goods market. These are incremental gains in diversification, not structural alternatives to the Indian trade relationship. Nepal's import dependency on India has not changed materially despite a decade of efforts to broaden its sourcing base.

The current tariff environment puts the bilateral relationship under stress in ways that go beyond the specific products affected by any given levy. When each side adjusts tariff schedules in ways that disadvantage the other's exports or increase the cost of goods that the other depends on, the result is not just an economic cost; it is an erosion of the trust and predictability that a stable trading relationship requires. Nepal's private sector, which makes investment and sourcing decisions on multi-year horizons, needs that stability to plan.

A more workable path forward likely requires both governments to acknowledge what the relationship actually is, which is deep, structural and not easily replaced, and to manage it accordingly. For Nepal, that means investing in the industrial and logistics capacity that would make genuine diversification possible over time, rather than relying on tariff barriers to substitute for industrial development.

For India, it means recognising that economic friction with Nepal, a far smaller partner, carries asymmetric costs that can generate political instability along a long and porous shared border. Whether both governments have the appetite for that conversation, in the current climate, remains to be seen.