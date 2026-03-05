Reza Pahlavi says any successor to slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be illegitimate as Iran launches attacks across the Middle East amid an escalating regional war.

The son of Iran’s last monarch has sharply criticised the ruling clerical establishment, declaring that any successor chosen by the regime to replace the late supreme leader would lack legitimacy. Speaking after the reported killing of Iran’s long-time leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi said the Islamic Republic is nearing its end and warned that any attempt by the regime to install a new leader would fail.

His remarks come as the Middle East plunges deeper into conflict, with Iran exchanging strikes with Israel, the United States and several regional actors.

Pahlavi: ‘Victory Is Near’

In a message posted on social media Thursday, Reza Pahlavi argued that Iran’s clerical establishment no longer commands public legitimacy.

“Victory is near,” he said, referring to what he believes could be the collapse of the Islamic Republic.

“Any attempt to appoint a successor for him is pre-destined to fail. Whomever is introduced... will lack legitimacy and will be considered an accomplice to the bloody record of this regime and its criminal leaders,” Pahlavi said.

Pahlavi, who has lived in exile since the 1979 revolution, has long presented himself as a possible alternative if the current government collapses.

Succession Battle Looms in Tehran

The comments come amid growing speculation over who could replace Khamenei, who had ruled Iran for more than three decades.

Among the names circulating inside Iran’s political establishment is Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son. Analysts say his potential elevation would mark an unprecedented dynastic shift inside the Islamic Republic.

However, critics argue that such a move would further undermine the regime’s claims of religious legitimacy.

Iran Expands Attacks Across Region

Meanwhile, the wider conflict in the Middle East continued to intensify on Thursday as Iran launched fresh attacks across multiple fronts.

Iran’s army said it carried out a drone strike on a US site in Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, after earlier firing three missiles at Kurdish forces’ headquarters in the city.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also said missiles with one-tonne warheads had been fired at Ben Gurion Airport and an Israeli air force base nearby. It remains unclear whether the missiles reached the airport.

Despite the attacks, two Israeli flights carrying travellers stranded by the fighting managed to land at the airport on Thursday.

Iran’s military later said a naval drone struck a US site in Kuwait, widening the geographical scope of the confrontation.

Gulf Cities and Israel Targeted

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Thursday as missiles were detected heading toward the country. AFP journalists in Jerusalem reported hearing two explosions shortly after the warning alerts were issued.

Elsewhere in the Gulf region, drone debris injured six people in an industrial area of Abu Dhabi, while Dubai, Doha and Manama also faced missile threats.

Saudi Arabia said its defence systems intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones during the attacks.

Beirut Residents Flee as Israeli Strikes Intensify

The war has also spilled further into Lebanon.

Residents in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a known stronghold of Hezbollah, fled their homes after Israel issued evacuation warnings.

Lebanese authorities say at least 72 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced since Monday.

Lebanese state media also reported that an Israeli strike killed a senior official of Hamas, marking the first targeted killing of a member of the group since the current war erupted.

Azerbaijan Threatens Retaliation

The conflict’s ripple effects are now reaching the Caucasus.

President Ilham Aliyev accused Iran of “terrorism” after drone attacks struck the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhichevan, wounding four people.

Tehran denied responsibility, accusing Israel — a close ally of Azerbaijan — of attempting to provoke tensions.

Thousands of Seafarers Stranded

The escalating conflict is also disrupting global maritime traffic.

According to the International Maritime Organization, roughly 20,000 seafarers and 15,000 cruise passengers are currently stranded in the Gulf as shipping routes remain blocked due to the fighting.

Europe and Gulf Nations Call for De-Escalation

Foreign ministers from the European Union and Gulf countries urged Iran to halt its attacks immediately, warning that the strikes threaten international security and risk widening the war further.

Meanwhile, European militaries are strengthening their presence in the eastern Mediterranean.

Spain said it will deploy its advanced frigate Cristobal Colon to help protect Cyprus, where tensions have risen following a drone strike on a British military base.

The ship will join the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle along with Greek naval vessels to assist with regional security and possible civilian evacuations.

Iran Warns US Will ‘Regret’ Naval Strike

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi also accused the United States of committing an “atrocity” by sinking an Iranian naval vessel off Sri Lanka.

“Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set,” he wrote on social media.

Iranian officials said another warship was moving toward Sri Lankan territorial waters on Thursday.