A Rawalpindi ATC withdrew arrest warrants for Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, in a case linked to a PTI protest. She appeared in court, furnished surety bonds, and is now seeking to unfreeze her bank accounts and travel documents.

Arrest Warrants Withdrawn After Court Appearance

A Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday withdrew arrest warrants earlier issued for Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, after she appeared before the court and submitted a compliance report, Dawn reported.

The warrants were cancelled after the judge directed her to furnish fresh surety bonds worth PKR 1 million each. As reported by Dawn, the case relates to a protest staged by the PTI in November last year, for which the court had issued repeated arrest warrants over Aleema's continued absence. She has maintained that she committed no offence, insisting the allegations against her are politically motivated.

Challenge to Asset Freeze

At an earlier hearing, the court had ordered authorities to block Aleema's national identity card and passport and freeze her bank accounts. During Thursday's proceedings, Aleema submitted an application seeking reversal of the freezing orders, arguing that the action had caused her hardship and lacked proper legal justification. The court subsequently issued notices to the prosecution, seeking their response on the matter. Dawn reported that the judge will review whether the freezing orders were legally justified and whether they should remain in effect. The hearing was then adjourned until November 26, with the prosecution directed to file its reply before the next date.

Background of the Anti-Terrorism Case

The case stems from allegations brought under various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in connection with unrest linked to the PTI's November 26 protest last year. More than 10,000 PTI supporters had entered Islamabad in defiance of restrictions, clashing with around 20,000 security personnel deployed to stop them. A day of confrontations in the Red Zone ended with the PTI leadership abruptly calling off its planned sit-in "for the time being".

Multiple cases were later registered against PTI leaders under the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Two cases were filed at the Taxila police station, while one case each was registered at the Sadiqabad and Naseerabad police stations. Aleema, along with 10 others, was named in the case lodged at the Sadiqabad police station. (ANI)