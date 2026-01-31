A new black-eyed snake species, Dendrelaphis atra, was found in an old gold mine in Papua New Guinea. Researchers are studying this non-venomous snake, which could impact plans to restart mining in the area.

Papua New Guinea: A jet-black snake belonging to a new species has been discovered in an old gold mine in Papua New Guinea, once recognized as the world's largest gold mine. This rare creature, discovered for the first time, has been named Dendrelaphis atra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Atra discovered in a gold mine closed in 2004

A gold mine was operational until 2004 on Misima Island, near the Milne Bay province in Papua New Guinea. It was one of the world's largest gold mines. However, the mine was closed in 2004. Now, bushes and forests have grown in these areas. This new snake species has been discovered here.

New species of snake

This is a new species of snake. It is jet-black in color. It is completely black from head to tail. Its eyes are also black and shine brightly. Scientists have described the new snake as large in size. They say these snakes can survive in desolate areas and dense forests. Researchers have stated that these snakes are not venomous. Fred Kraus, a scientist from the University of Michigan, has conducted research on this. He also mentioned that there are more than four new species of tree snakes in the same area.

Obstacle to restarting mining

Papua New Guinea had started preparations to restart mining on Misima Island. It was planning to explore and extract gold with the help of new machinery. Meanwhile, a study conducted by environmentalists and researchers in the same area will now hinder the restart of mining. They have warned that due to the discovery of special and rare snake species, renewed mining will disrupt the environment and the balance of the animal kingdom.