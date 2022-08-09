Ramayana trail: Sri Lanka's idea to bring Indian tourists

In 2008, India and Sri Lanka agreed to work together to strengthen shared cultural and religious values based on the Ramayana heritage.

Sri Lanka's newly appointed tourism brand Ambassador, Sanath Jayasuriya, said on Tuesday that his country would focus on promoting the Ramayana trail to Indian tourists as the crisis-hit island nation seeks to boost tourism for economic recovery.

On Monday, former Sri Lankan cricket captain Jayasuriya met with Gopal Baglay, India's High Commissioner in Colombo.

"Today, Sri Lanka's newly appointed tourism brand Ambassador, cricket legend @Sanath07, met with the High Commissioner. The meeting focused on strengthening ties between the peoples of India and Sri Lanka and promoting tourism as an economic recovery tool," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

In response to the tweet, Jayasuriya thanked Baglay on Tuesday for agreeing to meet with him.

"We will focus on promoting the Ramayana trail to Indian tourists," Jayasuriya tweeted.

In 2008, India and Sri Lanka agreed to work together to strengthen shared cultural and religious values based on the Ramayana heritage.

The Ramayana is one of ancient India's two major Sanskrit epics and an important Hinduism text. The Ramayana Trail in Sri Lanka has 52 sites.

With 5,562 arrivals in May, India reemerged as Sri Lanka's top international tourist market, followed by the UK with 3,723 arrivals.

Last week, the 53-year-old former Sri Lankan cricketer and captain was named Sri Lanka's Tourism Brand Ambassador.

Jayasuriya and Baglay met for the second time this year on Monday. In April, Jayasuriya met Baglay and asked India for assistance in obtaining essential medicines for the island nation.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing one of the most severe economic crises since its independence in 1948. The government declared bankruptcy in mid-April by refusing to honour its international debt.

During the year, India has been at the forefront of providing nearly USD 4 billion in economic assistance to Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from PTI)

