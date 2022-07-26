Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon

    Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives on July 13 and then to Singapore the following day.
     

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Colombo, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is not hiding and is expected to return to the nation from Singapore, Cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena said on Tuesday.

    Rajapaksa (73) departed Sri Lanka following the July 9 rebellion in which protesters burst into the President's House following months of public protests against him for mismanaging the country's worst economic crisis since 1948.

    Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives on July 13 and then to Singapore the following day.

    When questioned about Rajapaksa at a weekly Cabinet media conference, Cabinet Spokesman Gunawardena informed reporters that the former president was not in hiding and that he was on his way back from Singapore.

    Gunawardena, the Minister of Transport and Highways and the Minister of Mass Media, stated that he does not believe the former president fled the country or is hiding.

    He did not, however, provide any other information about Rajapaksa's likely return.

    Singapore gave the former president a 14-day short-term travel ticket when he visited the nation on a 'private visit' on July 14.

    According to a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore, Rajapaksa has neither requested nor been given refugee.

    The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore has said that travellers from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social purposes would be awarded a short-term visit pass (STVP) valid for up to 30 days.

    Those who need to prolong their stay in Singapore must apply online for an STVP extension. According to the ICA, applications will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

    During his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency from 2005 to 2014, Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as defence secretary.

    Though hailed a "war hero," his involvement in bringing the battle with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) to a conclusion with the death of its supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran in 2009 is contentious since he is accused of breaching human rights, which he firmly rejects.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    Also Read: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new President, succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Also Read: Sri Lanka crisis: Decoding Sajith Premadasa's gameplan


     

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is what US President Joe Biden said about recession gcw

    Here's what US President Joe Biden said about recession

    China and Pakistan's CPEC invite to other nations illegal and unacceptable: India

    China and Pakistan's CPEC invite to other nations unacceptable: India

    Who is Indermit Gill the second Indian chief economist of World Bank gcw

    Who is Indermit Gill, the second Indian chief economist of World Bank?

    UAE government updates its traffic laws; know laws, fines, other details - adt

    UAE government updates its traffic laws; know laws, fines, other details

    China is the largest threat to Britain says Rishi Sunak gcw

    China is the largest threat to Britain, says Rishi Sunak

    Recent Stories

    football First Pictures: cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United Carrington training ground; alex Ferguson joins showdown talks snt

    First Pictures: Ronaldo at Man United training ground; Ferguson joins showdown talks

    Super SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez? Who looks hotter in mesh monokini? RBA

    Super SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez? Who looks hotter in mesh monokini?

    19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; Opposition says PM is 'afraid'

    19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; Opposition says PM is 'afraid'

    AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download - adt

    AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh - Indian cricket fraternity sends out wishes-ayh

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh - Indian cricket fraternity sends out wishes

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon