External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted Bosnia and Herzegovina on its National Day. The two nations recently held their 4th Foreign Office Consultations in Sarajevo to review political, economic, and cultural cooperation and strengthen ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to Bosnia and Herzegovina and its foreign minister Elmedin Dino Konakovic, on the occasion of their National Day, expressing confidence in the continued strengthening of bilateral ties. In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to FM Elmedin Konakovic, the Government and people of Bosnia and Herzegovina on their National Day. @DinoKonakovic" https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2027972258187383034

4th Foreign Office Consultations Held in Sarajevo

On November 28, 2024, India and Bosnia and Herzegovina held their 4th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Sarajevo. The Indian side was led by Arun Kumar Sahu, Additional Secretary (Central Europe), Ministry of External Affairs. The Bosnian side was led by Tarik Bukvic, Head of Department for Asia and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the FOCs, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral, regional and international issues. Discussions were focused on progress made in political relations, trade and investments, cooperation in S&T, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts through students and youth exchange and promotion of tourism between the two countries.

As per MEA, both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the neighbourhoods of India and Bosnia and Herzegovina, multilateralism, including BRICS, UN, EU, NAM, and global developments of mutual interest. The details of the meeting were also shared by MEA on X, where it was stated, "The 4th India-Bosnia & Herzegovina FOC, co-chaired by Mr Arun Sahu, Additional Secretary (Central Europe), and Mr Tarik Bukvic, Head of Department for Asia & Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bosnia & Herzegovina, was held in Sarajevo today. Both sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, economic, educational, cultural, and S&T cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues."

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

India and Bosnia enjoy warm and friendly ties, with multi-faceted collaboration across various sectors. According to the MEA, Bosnia and Herzegovina attaches great importance to good relations with India, and both countries are working to further develop and strengthen all-round cooperation, including in economic and cultural fields.

Jaishankar last met Konakovic during his visit to Delhi on February 21, in Raisina Dialogue 2024. (ANI)