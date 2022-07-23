Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM's official residence

    On July 9, anti-government protesters occupied the residences of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after storming into their premises and setting fire to one of the buildings protesting the government's handling of the unprecedented economic crisis. 

    Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM's official residence snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Colombo, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    More than 1,000 valuable artefacts, including items of vintage and antique value, have reportedly gone missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace and Prime Minister's official residence at Temple Trees in Colombo after irate anti-government protesters occupied these premises earlier this month, police said on Saturday. 

    On July 9, anti-government protesters occupied the residences of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after storming into their premises and setting fire to one of the buildings protesting the government's handling of the unprecedented economic crisis. 

    Also read:Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    Based on initial investigations, at least 1,000 items of value, including rare artefacts, have gone missing from the Presidential Palace and the Prime Minister's official residence, the web portal Colombo Page quoted police sources as saying. 

    Special investigation teams have been formed to begin an investigation, it said. What is compounding the agony for the investigative officers is that the Sri Lankan Department of Archaeology does not have a detailed record of the antiques and different artefacts at the Presidential Palace, even though it has been gazetted as a place of archaeological importance, the report said. 

    Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM's official residence snt

    A senior official of the Department of Archaeology told Sunday Lankadeepa newspaper that it would be difficult to get specific and clear information about the exact number of antiques that have gone missing, even though police estimate that it could be well over 1,000. 

    Newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he respects the rights of the protesters to peacefully undertake their demonstrations, but he asserted that he will not allow another government building like the Presidential Palace or the Prime Minister's private residence to be occupied. 

    Also read:Sri Lanka Decoded: Ranil Wickremsinghe talks tough, but can he walk the talk?

    Wickremesinghe said he has authorised Sri Lanka's armed forces and the police to take whatever action is necessary to stop people from storming public facilities and obstructing Parliament. 

    "Don't obstruct the parliamentarians and the parliament from carrying out their duty," he said this week. In a pre-dawn raid on Friday, Sri Lankan security forces attacked a site of anti-government protesters at Galle Face, where several government offices are located, injuring at least nine persons. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    If elected PM, Rishi Sunak pledges to put UK on 'crisis footing' snt

    If elected PM, Rishi Sunak pledges to put UK on 'crisis footing'

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    YouTube to remove videos with false information about abortion - adt

    YouTube to remove videos with false information about abortion

    US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 snt

    US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

    Recent Stories

    If elected PM, Rishi Sunak pledges to put UK on 'crisis footing' snt

    If elected PM, Rishi Sunak pledges to put UK on 'crisis footing'

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12 - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12

    WB SSC recruitment scam: BJP hits out at TMC after ED arrests Partha Chatterjee snt

    WB SSC recruitment scam: BJP hits out at TMC after ED arrests Partha Chatterjee

    BCCI looks to bring in age detection software; aims to cut costs by 80 per cent-ayh

    BCCI looks to bring in age detection software; aims to cut costs by 80 per cent

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon