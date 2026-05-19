Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, reviewing defence cooperation. They discussed deepening ties in maritime security, defence industry, AI, and regional stability.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held bilateral talks with Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, with both sides reviewing defence cooperation and regional security amid growing strategic ties between India and Vietnam.

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In a post on X, Singh said the meeting focused on expanding cooperation in maritime security, the defence industry, military training and regional stability. Held a productive bilateral meeting with Gen. Phan Van Giang, Defence Minister of Vietnam. We reviewed the growing India-Vietnam defence partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, training and regional stability. India… pic.twitter.com/4WruDhDCx6 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 19, 2026

"Held a productive bilateral meeting with Gen. Phan Van Giang, Defence Minister of Vietnam. We reviewed the growing India-Vietnam defence partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, training and regional stability," Singh said.

He added, "India remains committed to strengthening its Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam."

Strengthening Defence and Tech Cooperation

During the visit, the two sides jointly inaugurated a Language Lab established at the Air Force Officers College in Vietnam and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology.

"Glad that both sides also exchanged an MoU in the field of AI and quantum technology, marking another important step in our Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Singh stated.

Deep-Rooted Historical Ties

Addressing the bilateral meeting, the Indian Defence Minister highlighted the historical depth of ties between the two nations.

"India and Vietnam have shared deep and cordial relations for a long time, based on a strong foundation of defence cooperation and mutual trust," he said.

Tribute to Ho Chi Minh

Singh also paid tribute to former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh on his 136th birth anniversary, noting his importance in India-Vietnam relations.

"He was a visionary leader who is held in high regard in India. His historic visit to India in 1958 laid a strong foundation for lasting relations between the two countries," Singh said.

A Milestone in Strategic Partnership

The defence minister described his visit as significant because it coincides with the tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"It is a milestone that reflects the depth, maturity, and strength of our bilateral relations. I am glad that during your recent visit to India, it has now been upgraded to an 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'," he said.

"I am confident that our discussion today will further strengthen our defence cooperation and open new avenues for cooperation in the coming years," Singh added.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the founding father of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh, at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)