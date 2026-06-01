Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed deepening military ties with Australia at the second Annual Defence Dialogue in New Delhi. He told his counterpart Richard Marles that engagements have increased since the inaugural meeting in October 2025.

India-Australia Strengthen Defence Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the Annual India-Australia Defence Minister's Dialogue and underlined how since its inception last year, ties between the two countries have deepened on the front of military engagements. He made the remarks here in New Delhi while speaking at the second round of the India-Australia Defence Ministers Dialogue (DMM).

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Singh told the Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, "I am pleased to know that since the establishment of the annual Defence ministerial dialogue, we have witnessed an increase in our defence engagements-- with many promising milestones having been achieved since October 2025." He recalled the positive meeting between the two leaders in October 2025 in Australia during the inaugural India-Australia DMM and also expressed gratitude to Australian PM Anthony Albanese for his candid discussions with him and the Indian delegation.

Singh underlined that this decision for the leaders to meet once every year, "is an important step towards reviewing the progress of our defence relations and to chart the way for the next few years."

He also congratulated the government on the recent key defence leadership appointments including that are the first woman defence secretary and the first female armed chief. He also commended Australia's 2026 National Defence Studies and the 2026 Integrated Investment Program. "I look forward to gaining your insights on these deep policy documents and exploring potential opportunities for growth in India-Australia defence relations," Singh said.

Australian Delegation in New Delhi

Earlier today, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles on Monday paid tributes at the National War Memorial here in the national capital.

Australian Ambassador to India, Philip Green welcomed Marles and in a post on X highlighted how the visit reflects the momentum, strategic depth & enduring "dosti" defining the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. भारत में आपका स्वागत है @RichardMarlesMP Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister is in Delhi for our annual 🇦🇺🇮🇳 Defence Ministerial Dialogue. The visit highlights the momentum, strategic depth & enduring #dosti defining the 🇦🇺🇮🇳 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/QKcCLWqYX6 — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) June 1, 2026

Growing Strategic Partnership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles co-chaired the second India-Australia Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi on Monday.

Australia is a key partner in India's vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The visit underscores the growing depth and maturity of the India-Australia defence partnership.

Earlier, on October 9, 2025, Marles welcomed Singh to Australia for the inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue. The dialogue reflected unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership and Ministers' ambition to enhance cooperation, following the four bilateral meetings between the Ministers since the elevation of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.

Ministers advanced their Prime Ministers' long-term vision for collaboration between the two countries to enhance collective strength, contribute to both countries' security, and make an important contribution to regional peace and security, the statement read. (ANI)