Walsall police are hunting a white male suspect after a 20-year-old Indian-origin woman was allegedly raped in a racially aggravated attack. CCTV video of the suspect has been released, and authorities are urging witnesses to come forward.

Walsall police in the UK are conducting an urgent manhunt after a 20-year-old Indian-origin woman was allegedly raped in the West Midlands, in what authorities are describing as a "racially aggravated" attack. The victim, of Punjabi heritage, was found distressed in the Park Hall area on Saturday evening following the alleged assault inside a nearby property. Police confirmed that the attack was carried out by a man unknown to the victim. The incident has prompted widespread concern within the local community, highlighting fears over racially motivated crimes in the area

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Launch Manhunt and Appeal for Witnesses

Officers have launched a major operation to locate the suspect, a white male in his 30s with short hair, who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident. CCTV footage of the suspect has been released, and the police are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the vicinity or who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, leading the investigation, said:

"This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible. While we are following multiple lines of enquiry, it is vital that we hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time."

Incident Treated as Racially Aggravated

West Midlands Police have confirmed that the attack is being treated as racially aggravated, due to the victim's ethnic identity.

However, they have clarified that the incident is not being linked to any other ongoing investigations at present. Specialist officers from the force's public protection unit, alongside forensic teams, are continuing evidence recovery and tracing witnesses.

Community Concern Over Hate-Motivated Attacks

Local community groups have expressed serious concern following the attack, noting the rising fear in the area after consecutive racially motivated sexual assaults. Last month, a British Sikh woman in the nearby Oldbury area was similarly targeted in a racially aggravated rape. Arrests were made in that case, though the suspects were subsequently released on bail.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby addressed the impact on the community, stating:

"Walsall is a diverse area, and we know the fear and concern that this awful attack will cause in our communities. We have been speaking to people in the community to listen to and understand their concerns, and there will be an increased policing presence in the coming days."

Police Urge Public to Assist Investigation

Authorities continue to appeal to anyone who recognises the suspect or has relevant footage to contact West Midlands Police. The force emphasised the importance of community assistance in swiftly apprehending the offender and ensuring justice for the victim.