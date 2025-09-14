The UK Police on Friday launched an appeal for information following the alleged rape of a British Sikh woman earlier this week, an attack being treated as a “racially aggravated assault.”

The United Kingdom's West Midlands police on Friday said that a woman reported that she was raped in the Tame Road area of Oldbury. Police said that they are treating it as "racially aggravated" attack reported earlier this week. Police said the woman, in her 20s, contacted them just before 8.30 am on Tuesday (September 9), alleging she had been attacked in the Tame Road area of Oldbury. She also told officers that one of her attackers made a racist remark during the assault.

As per the police statement, they are searching for two men. Both are described as white. One had a shaved head, a heavy build, and was wearing a dark-coloured sweatshirt and gloves. The second man was reportedly in a grey top with a silver zip.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill of Sandwell Police said the investigation is underway. "We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other enquiries well underway. We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible.

Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area."

Police added that the assault is being treated as an isolated incident.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact them via 101, quoting log 798 of 9 September," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill on Saturday condemned the racially motivated attack on a Sikh woman in Oldbury.

Gill said that the attackers reportedly said to her that she "does not belong here."In a post on X, she said, "I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she "does not belong here." She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community."

"I know many constituents are contacting me to express their fear. I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe. No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred," she further said.

Gill added that she was born and brought up there, urging people to read Sikh history."I was born here, and my family has contributed to this country for generations. My grandfather and great-grandfather both fought in the World Wars for Britain. They sacrificed for this country because they believed in it, and I'm proud of that heritage. Read Sikh history!" she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)